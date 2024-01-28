KARL MAYER: Successful Start For A Four-Bar High-Speed All-Rounder In The Tricot Market

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — January 23, 2024 — At the end of last year, KARL MAYER launched the TM 4 EL — a new, highly flexible machine for the mid-range segment in the four-bar tricot machine sector. The all-rounder produces fabrics for upholstery, automotive interiors and outerwear, as well as sportswear items and home textiles, all while offering excellent value for money.

“When developing the TM 4 EL, we particularly focussed on our customers’ needs. A high degree of versatility and efficiency were important. Using this leading machine, our customers can produce the majority of common items and benefit from maximum speed at an attractive price,” explained Kay Hilbert, product owner for Global Tricot Machines at KARL MAYER. Featuring KARL MAYER’s proven CFRP technology, the TM 4 EL is up to 30 percent faster than the previous four-bar tricot machine designed for the commodity sector.

This development has been very well-received on the market. When it was launched during a product show on the occasion of the ITMA ASIA from 19 to 23 November 2023 at KARL MAYER (CHINA) in Changzhou City, the newcomer certainly drew in the crowds. The displayed machine was even sold during the exhibition.

Guests from the fashion sector were particularly interested. Turkish customers appreciate the potential that the TM 4 EL represents as part of the scope to develop their business with major international brands. South American producers of apparel fabrics envisage opportunities to expand their cooperation with local brands. In particular, chic seersucker items are bringing the powerful machine with a competitive price to the attention of trend-conscious fashion manufacturers.

About the TM 4 EL

The new TM 4 EL is offered in gauges E 28 and E 32. The available working widths are 210” and 280”, with a working width extension also available. Further width varieties are also planned. Equipment highlights include an integrated Laser Stop to detect yarn breakages early, and functional LED lighting, which illuminates the warp knitting area for easy handling and signals unplanned machine stops using the corresponding color. The machine can be networked with KM.ON’s secure cloud via the k.ey device to utilise the KARL MAYER GROUP’s digital solutions. This includes, for example, the web-based lapping editor CORE LITE.

Posted: January 23, 2024

Source: KARL MAYER Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH