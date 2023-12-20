X-Rite Digital Workflow Tools Help Brands Accurately Produce Pantone Color Of The Year 2024: PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — December 20, 2023 — X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, today announced that the official spectral color value for Pantone Color of the Year 2024: PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is available in PantoneLIVE™, a cloud-based digital color standard ecosystem. As a result, consumer product companies can easily incorporate PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz into their digital workflows to accelerate the design to manufacturing process.

“Visually arresting and inviting, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is a nurturing peach tone that inspires us to instinctively want to reach out and touch,” said Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. “Presenting a fresh approach to a new softness, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is an enveloping peach hue that awakens our senses to the comforting presence of tactility and cocooned warmth.”

“Digitizing color helps brands cut production time in half by getting to approved color faster and more efficiently while supporting sustainability efforts,” said Matthew Adby, Product Management Director, X-Rite. “Using PantoneLIVE as part of a digital color workflow, brands can immediately start designing, communicating color standards, prototyping, and producing PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz across textiles, paint and coatings, and plastics.”

Incorporating PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz in Digital Production Workflows

A heartfelt peach hue whose all-embracing spirit enriches mind, body, and soul, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz presents a fresh approach to a new softness. PantoneLIVE Production for Plastic, Coatings, and Textile makes it easy for brands, suppliers and manufacturing teams to immediately leverage the spectral data for PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz and other colors found in the Pantone Fashion, Home + Interiors (FHI) System and for the Pantone Matching System (PMS) for plastics and coatings.

Using the Textile Color Hub, brands can select a color from the PantoneLIVE library or measure physical samples using a spectrophotometer to create a Color Specification Document that includes spectral data, tolerances, and illuminant requirements. Suppliers can immediately begin color formulation and compare the results with the specified color. Suppliers then submit the best result through Textile Color Hub for digital approval by the brand.

Creating 3D Visualization & Digital Material Twins

Brands, designers, and suppliers can quickly and cost-effectively create virtual prototypes or digital material twins using X-Rite solutions. Using the PANTORA desktop application with X-Rite Ci7000 Series, MA-T12, or MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers, companies can digitally visualize color and appearance characteristics of fabrics, velvets, leathers, and meshes to expedite product development and reduce oversampling.

“PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz lends itself to textured materials you want to touch,” continued Adby. “However, a material’s texture and feel can significantly impact a final product’s color and appearance. X-Rite solutions help brands go beyond spectral data to digitize material appearance characteristics such as texture, weave, and shine. This enables companies to create accurate 3D renderings and digital prototypes to assess and control color virtually before producing physical samples.”

