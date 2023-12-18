The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF): Wazir Advisors Private Ltd. (India) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — December 18, 2023 — Wazir Advisors is a global management consulting firm based out of India offering well-researched and thoroughly analysed strategic solutions, followed by turnkey implementations, joint ventures and merger & acquisitions in the textile, garment, technical textiles and retail & consumer goods industries. They work with their clients in business transformation to accelerate growth and enhance profitability. By forging cross-border alliances to tap global markets or by bringing the world’s best expertise, business ideas, and brands to the Indian market, they strive to combine the best of both of these worlds.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “the knowledge base of ITMF is further strengthened by Wazir Advisors joining the Federation. Wazir Advisors is providing additional expertise as a recognized consultancy in the global textile, garment, technical textiles and retail industry & consumer goods. With their insights and network, they enrich the membership. Wazir will benefit from a unique international platform of high-level executives in a non-competitive environment that are spanning from fiber producers to retailers.”

Mr. Prashant Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, pointed out that “the decision to join ITMF was easy after having attended the ITMF Annual Conferences. This conference is unique as it is bringing together high-level industry people from around the world who discuss trends, exchange opinions and best practices and build international networks. The ITMF data that is accessible to members is also very helpful to fully grasp the evolution on a global scale”

For more information about Wazir Advisors go to www.wazir.in For more information about ITMF go to www.itmf.org and/or contact secretariat@itmf.org

Posted: December 18, 2023

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)