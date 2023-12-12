The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF): Violar S.A. (Greece) joins ITMF as Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — December 12, 2023 — Violar S.A. is of the oldest & largest cotton ginner and merchant in Greece and an ICA member since 2000. Their cotton is exported to more than 10 countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “welcoming Violar as a Corporate Member is an important step to further strengthen the representation of the cotton fiber industry within ITMF. The strength of ITMF is to involve all segments of the textile value chain from producers of fibers to those of finished products like apparel and home textiles and everything in between including textile machinery producers. Additional expertise from the cotton industry is most welcome in ITMF. We are convinced that this step will be mutually beneficial.”

Mr. Markou Vasileios, President of Violar S.A., pointed out that “the decision of joining ITMF is built on the belief of expanding our partnerships and our synergies through out the whole textile chain. We look forward to contribute and to receive insights as future evolution is a challenge, and can only be addressed through interaction.”

For more information about Violar S.A. go to https://violarsa.com/en/

Posted: December 12, 2023

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)