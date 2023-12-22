The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF): International Textile Industry Statistics n°65/2022 — Slight Capacity Growth And Higher Fibre Consumption

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — December 22, 2023 — ITMF (International Textile Manufacturer Federation (www.itmf.org)) has published its International Textile Industry Statistics (ITIS) on productive capacity and raw materials consumption in the short-staple organized (spinning mill-) sector in virtually all textile-producing countries in the world.

The global number of installed short-staple spindles has grown from 225 million units in 2021 to 227 million units in 2022 (see Fig. 1).

The number of installed open-end rotors increased from 8.3 million in 2021 to 9.5 million in 2022 (see Fig. 2).

This constitutes the strongest growth ever recorded in this market with investment disproportionally targeting Asia. The number of installed air-jet spindles continued to increase in all regions in 2022.

Global Installed Capacities and Raw Material Consumption in the Short-Staple Organized (Spinning Mill-) Sector of the Textile Industries (1992-2022)

The substitution between shuttle and shuttle-less looms continued in 2022. The number of installed shuttle-less looms increased from 1.72 million in 2021 to 1.85 in 2022 (see Fig. 3) while installed shuttle looms reached 952 thousand.

Total raw material consumption in the short-staple organized sector slightly decreased from 45,6 million tons in 2021 to 44,26 million tons in 2022 (see Fig. 4). Consumption of raw cotton and synthetic short-staple fibers decreased by -2.5% and -0.7%, respectively. Consumption of cellulosic short-staple fibers increased by 2.5%.

Posted: December 22, 2023

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)