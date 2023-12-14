The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF): Décor (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (China) Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — December 14, 2023 — Décor is a global full-service apparel design and manufacturing company with award-winning sustainability practices, innovative supply chain and expert merchandising, trend, and marketing capabilities.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “Décor as a global full-service apparel design and manufacturing company is further strengthening ITMF’s network.

By becoming a Corporate Member of the Federation, Décor joins a unique platform that comprises companies from fibre to apparel and home textile producers. In today’s interwoven world understanding the entire global supply chain is key for success. ITMF is delighted to welcome Décor which is providing additional insights in the global textile industry with their network that stretches across all major textile producing continents.”

Mr. Michael Cai, Director Operations & Supply Chain of Décor, stressed that “the reasons for Décor to join ITMF are manyfold. First, ITMF offers a wide range of important information in the form of statistics, reports, and surveys. Second, it offers an international industry platform with members from all relevant segments of the textile value chain. Third, ITMF is engaging in several multi-stakeholder initiatives representing the entire textile manufacturing industry. ITMF is offering a unique international forum by and for the global textile value chain. As we strive to be part of the leading force to drive positive impact both socially and environmentally, we feel it is critical for us to engage and collaborate with the other stakeholders in the industry.” For more information about Décor go to www.decorglobalinc.com

Posted: December 14, 2023

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)