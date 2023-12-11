Texworld NYC And Apparel Sourcing NYC Unveil Next-Level Special Features For January Event

NEW YORK CITY — December 11, 2023 — Texworld New York City and Apparel Sourcing New York City, the largest sourcing event on the East Coast, is gearing up for a spectacular showcase of innovation, sustainability, and cutting-edge trends during its upcoming event on January 22-24, 2024. Building on the success of its previous edition. The January event is poised to provide an extraordinary experience for both attendees and exhibitors.

Trends and Education

Always an attendee favorite, The Texworld Trend Showcase, curated by New York-based trend agency DONEGER | TOBE, will be back on the show floor, offering insights into the Spring/Summer 2025 themes. Attendees can explore the curated segments through the Explore the Floor Tour led by Creative Director, Kai Chow.

In partnership with Material Exchange, Trend+ is a brand-new, exclusive tool that digitally enhances the Trend Showcase experience by allowing attendees the availability to gain deeper information on the product, order samples to be delivered express, and find easy directions to the booth of the suppliers who made the product. Material Exchange will also join the show floor with a ‘genius bar’, located near the showcase, to help visitors explore the digital showroom and order their samples.

“The trend area is compelling for visitors to Texworld, as it gives them insight into what’s happening in culture and inspires them with products that match the trends in the market, says Ben Felton, Chief Strategy Officer of Material Exchange. Trend+ takes this experience to the next level, allowing visitors to scan each product, see detailed data on it, and order a sample, which will arrive to them by the time they get back to their desks. We’re really excited to be launching this with Texworld, bringing a new, first-of-its-kind innovation to the show”.

Further expanding the trend resources and educational aspect of the co-located event, Texworld New York City proudly announces a collaboration with Arsutoria, the prestigious Milan-based institution renowned for its contributions to footwear and leather goods education.

With a legacy dating back to 1947, Arsutoria brings its wealth of experience to New York, curating a trend area that will feature a captivating display of over 200 material samples from a range of companies. Delving into the global trends of shoes and bags, this showcase, focusing on leathers, textiles, soles, and accessories, is a testament to the intersection of tradition and innovation in the fashion industry.

Texworld New York City’s leading educational programs, including Textile Talks and the Lenzing Seminar Series, will return with insights from industry professionals. Esteemed show partner, Lenzing, will also bring back the Lenzing Pavilion in addition to their educational seminars. The pavilion will spotlight sustainable exhibitors, aligning with Lenzing’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

Stay tuned for the full educational seminar schedule.

Printsource

Known for its exceptional showcase of innovative and trendsetting textile designs, Printsource New York will once again bring its wealth of creativity and expertise to the show floor. Designers, buyers, and industry professionals attending the January event can anticipate a tailored display of cutting-edge prints, patterns, and surface design inspirations. Printsource adds a vibrant and dynamic dimension to the event, further solidifying Texworld NYC’s position as the go-to destination for global sourcing.

Country Pavilions

Texworld New York City is proud to showcase the rich tapestry of textile innovation with the inclusion of the Turkey Pavilion this January. Known for its longstanding heritage in textile craftsmanship and its commitment to cutting-edge manufacturing practices, Turkey has established itself as a key player in the international textile market. Visitors to the Turkey Pavilion can expect to be immersed in a world of creativity and innovation. From high-quality textiles to intricate garment designs, the pavilion will provide a comprehensive overview of Turkey’s dynamic and evolving textile landscape.

“We are delighted to welcome the Turkey Pavilion to our winter event. Turkey’s rich history in textile craftsmanship and its contemporary approach to manufacturing make it an invaluable addition to our diverse showcase of global talent,” states Jennifer Bacon, VP of Fashion + Apparel, Messe Frankfurt Inc.

As part of a forward-thinking initiative to empower the American supply chain, visitors can explore expanded domestic sourcing offerings inside the SEAMS Supply Chain USA Pavilion, a brand-new addition to the Local Sourcing segment of the event. The expansion, coupled with Texworld NYC’s new partnership with SEAMS, enhances the show’s ability to provide a dynamic platform for exhibitors and attendees alike.

More New Features

A new collaborative initiative between Texworld NYC and Material Innovation Initiative (MII), the Next-Gen Innovation Hub specialty area will provide buyers with insight and an array of innovative, high-performing, and sustainable fiber and material alternatives. MII is an industry leader in advancing the next-gen materials revolution by connecting science and big ideas; the collaborative Next-Gen Innovation Hub’s goal is to champion cleanliness, environmental responsibility, and cruelty-free innovation.

“At MII, we applaud Texworld for recognizing and understanding the need to act now in showcasing the next generation of material and fiber innovators,” states Nicole Rawling, Co-founder + CEO of MII.

“Sustainability must be at the forefront of every collection. We want to give brands the tools and inspiration they need to create a new model for beauty and wearability.” Thomasine Dolan, Director of Materials Innovation + Design, MII.

Registration for the co-located event is open.

To register or for more information, please visit us online: www.texworldnyc.com

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.