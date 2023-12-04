Rieter Opens Repair Services Station In Uzbekistan

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — December 4, 2023 — Rieter is announcing the opening of its first Repair Services station in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on December 1, 2023. As the country’s most advanced service station, it will enable both faster repair turnaround and minimum production downtime. This will make local customers even more competitive and forms part of Rieter’s growth strategy in this highly attractive focus market.

The new Repair Services station in Tashkent complements Rieter’s strong presence in Uzbekistan, providing state-of-the-art repairs and sustainable solutions combined with dedicated support to local customers. The station’s capabilities cover both mechanical and electronic repairs for all types of Rieter machines, including spinning and winding. In addition, the repair station has a warehouse where critical parts, such as control units, sensors and drives are stocked to ensure quick turnaround times for repairs. The new service station will operate in collaboration with Textile Service Solutions.

Rieter’s global Repair Services network comprises 25 repair stations in 19 countries, strategically located at the doorstep of Rieter customers. Each repair station is fully equipped with the testing and calibration equipment required to provide the highest quality repairs. Certified Rieter repair services engineers perform both on-site and in- workshop repairs, using original Rieter repair components and spare parts.

“With the new repair station in Uzbekistan, we are creating sustainable and profitable value for our customers, providing highest quality repairs in the shortest turnaround time, for both spinning and winding machines,” says Rico Randegger, Head of Rieter’s Business Group After Sales.

Posted: December 4, 2023

Source: Rieter