DOMOTEX Middle East Returns To Dubai

HANNOVER, Germany — December 4, 2023 — DOMOTEX, a brand for trade fairs for the carpet and flooring industry, is underlining its global business ambitions by re-establishing DOMOTEX Middle East in 2024. The first event is taking place from 23 to 25 April 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

With the shows’ return to Dubai, Deutsche Messe as organizer is responding to the Middle Eastern market’s long-standing demand for an annual and centrally located exhibition platform in this respective target market. “The construction, development, real estate and interiors sectors in the Middle East are continuously growing. Therefore, the demand for carpets and floorings is constantly growing and so is the market share of the Middle Eastern flooring industry,” explains Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of the DOMOTEX events worldwide. Based on a sales volume of 8.6 billion US dollars in 2022, the Middle Eastern flooring and carpet market is expected to reach around 14.55 billion US dollars by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Saeed Monzavizadeh, Managing Director of Solomon Carpet is looking forward to the returning show: “DOMOTEX has always been an extraordinary event providing suppliers an opportunity to unveil their latest trends of unique designs for the customers attending from all around the world. Choosing Dubai as location for DOMOTEX Middle East was a very smart decision by the team as Dubai has a great infrastructure and allows visitors to easily travel there from all around the world. We are thrilled to be part of DOMOTEX Middle East in April!”

Known for its inclusivity, diversity and its status as the commercial hub of the region, Dubai offers a perfect location for the DOMOTEX show. With an excellent business and trade fair infrastructure – including numerous flight connections to destinations all over the world as well as safe and effective public and private transport – the city ensures seamless and easy access to the trade fairs’ venue for both, exhibitors and visitors alike.

Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President of the DWTC, remarks: “We are extremely pleased to host the DOMOTEX Middle East at Dubai World Trade Centre. This prestigious event will further enhance our diverse 2024 events agenda, which is shaping up to be the busiest and most dynamic line-up of prominent events in the region and beyond. We are committed to empowering our organizers and contributing to their success by offering unparalleled solutions within our world-class venue. We look forward to a mutually rewarding partnership with Deutsche Messe.”

Posted: December 4, 2023

Source: Deutsche Messe AG