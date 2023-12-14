DeRUCCI To Unveil Innovative AIoT Sleep Health Technologies At CES 2024

DONGGUAN, China — December 14, 2023 — The DeRUCCI Group https://www.derucci.com, a public company and sleep technology brand, announced today that it will be launching a new line of sleep health technologies at CES 2024, including award-winning smart mattresses, anti-snore pillows, intelligent height adjustable pillows, intelligent voice control panels, curtain tracks, and other smart IoT sleep solutions to help people have a healthier sleep and reduce health risks. The T11 Pro Smart Mattress, winner of the CES 2024 Innovation Award in two categories: Digital Health and Smart Home, and the full DeRUCCI AI IoT line will be showcased at CES 2024 from January 9-12, 2024, at the DeRUCCI Booth #52943 in the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-D.

A pioneer in the sleep industry, DeRUCCI has pushed the boundaries of innovation to create products that enhance sleep quality and good health. DeRUCCI will be a hub of activity during CES 2024, showcasing the following AI innovations:

Smart Mattresses: the DeRUCCI T11 Pro and MWI1 Smart Mattresses are Artificial Intelligence smart sleep IoT solutions based on extensive sleep/health research with international universities and institutions. The DeRUCCI smart mattresses are the first to actually warn users about potential health issues before they are aware of them, monitoring and instantly adjusting to the individual’s health for optimal sleep. The mattresses combine DeRUCCI’s patented AI technologies and software algorithms with sophisticated styling, employing AI sleep/health sensors that automatically track body shape and changes in sleeping position, body temperature, heart rate, and health with air support units that instantly respond to each person. The mattresses also connect to DeRUCCI and other IoT home appliances to control the bedroom’s smart thermostat, air conditioner, aromatherapy, air purifier, sleep-enhancing lighting, meditation products, sleep aids, and other IoT devices.

Anti-Snore Pillow: the DeRUCCI Anti-Snore Pillow is the first all-in-one smart pillow that integrates monitoring, screening, and intervention to alleviate snoring and reduce the risk of sleep apnea, which can often be a precursor to serious disease. The Anti-Snore Smart Pillow is an intelligent pillow and app solution that alleviates snoring by adjusting the position of the head for the highest effectiveness on the market, reducing snoring by up to 89% (data from an internal clinical trial).

Intelligent Height Adjustable Pillow: The height can be adjusted according to different individuals’ neck curves. Designed for neck support and better sleep, the Intelligent Height Adjustable Pillow monitors sleeping positions and dynamically adjusts the pillow height throughout the entire sleep cycle relieving neck fatigue and ensuring that the user wakes up feeling refreshed. The smart pillow also offers comprehensive sleep support with various sleep assistance modes to help users fall asleep more easily with detailed sleep reports to gain deep insights into sleep habits to optimize sleep quality.

DeRUCCI AI Tidal Algorithm: A first of its kind, the DeRUCCI patented Tidal algorithm simultaneously adapts and customizes to each user’s various individual sleeping positions and makes real-time adjustments to perfectly match height, shape, and body areas, such as shoulders, back, waist, hips, and legs. DeRUCCI leverages its research in ergonomics, AI, and big data, and analyzes factors, such as Body Mass Index (BMI), sleeping positions, pressure distribution, height, and firmness.

Air Support Units: Piezoelectric ceramic sensors control rubber-sensing airbags and support materials, such as springs, foam, and latex. The airbag’s height and firmness are also adjusted for position and smoothness.

AI Sleep Monitoring: analyzes changes in users’ physiological parameters monitoring sleep with reports on sleep quality, making it easier to reach deep sleep. Provides personalized sleep consultations and recommendations with sleep medicine and wellness companies to optimize sleep, exercise, and diet, essential for elderly care and specialized sports.

AI Sleep Health Warnings: analyzes users’ disease data, along with geographic location, age, and sleep monitoring metrics to provide early chronic disease warnings.

DeRUCCI IoT Products: Other DeRUCCI IoT home products in the new line-up include the Intelligent Switch, Intelligent Voice Control Panel, Intelligent Gateway, and Curtain Track, among others.

The DeRUCCI AIoT line of sleep health products will be available in the U.S. in 2024. DeRUCCI’s mission is to provide innovative sleep solutions that contribute to a healthier, well-rested world. For more information about DeRUCCI’s participation in CES 2024 and its innovative products, stop by the DeRUCCI Booth #52943 at the Venetian Expo at CES or visit the website at https://www.derucci.com

Posted: December 14, 2023

Source: The DeRUCCI Group