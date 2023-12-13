Artistic Milliners And Archroma Leverage Eco-Advanced Sulfur Black Dyestuff To Rewrite The Future Of Denim

PRATTELN, Switzerland — December 13, 2023 — International denim manufacturing powerhouse Artistic Milliners and Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, are collaborating to rewrite the future of denim. Leveraging Archroma’s breakthrough DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK dyestuff, the partners are promoting more eco-advanced sulfur black dyeing for denim with a variety of washdown effects and reduced environmental impact.

DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK delivers outstanding resource savings, using less water and energy and producing less CO2 during dye synthesis. Furthermore, it offers unique shade and washdown behavior compared to standard black dyes to consistently create eye-catching aesthetics, especially on dark black shades with no bronzing effect. It is also laser-friendly.

Artistic Milliners launched a capsule collection based on the new DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK technology at Kingpins Amsterdam in October, named EVO BLACK, winning a strong positive response from global brands. It is now working closely with a research and innovation team from Archroma, its technology partner of many decades, to expand its use of the new black coloration system in combination with other colors and performance effects.

“With decades of denim innovation, Artistic Milliners continues to push the envelope to lower the environmental impact of clothing for brands and consumers,” Omer Ahmed, Managing Director, Artistic Milliners, said. “We are enthusiastic about promoting the DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK technology with our partner Archroma as a way to help our industry move towards more eco forward denim production that nurtures people and the planet.”

“Archroma is proud to work with market leaders like Artistic Milliners to prove that denim production can have minimal environmental impact and economically viable while creating value for brands through collections that consumers crave,” Umberto De Vita, Director, Denim Market Segment, Archroma Textile Effects, added. “DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK is just the latest in a long series of Archroma-driven innovations that enhance people’s lives and respect the planet.”

Archroma has led the evolution of sulfur dyeing since 1980, when it introduced its low-sulfide DIRESUL® RDT range which include breakthroughs like the eco-advanced Pad-Ox dyeing process, and the innovative plant-based EarthColors® sulfur dyestuffs range.

DIRESUL® EVOLUTION BLACK took home the honorary award for Innovation – Dyes at the 2023 Just Style Excellence Awards.

