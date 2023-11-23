The Polygiene Group Launches Groundbreaking, Plant-Based Technology For The Textile Market

MALMÖ, Sweden — November 23, 2023 — The Polygiene Group launches a unique, plant-based antimicrobial technology for the textile market. Polygiene signed an exclusive distributor agreement with the French biotech company Proneem. The agreement runs for 3 years and gives Polygiene access to new, innovative technology that will complement their existing portfolio of odor control solutions.

The technology is based on a 100% bio-based active ingredient, extracted from plant-based substances. The product is an excellent addition to Polygiene’s current silver-based solution and is in line with the movement in certain regions to look for metal-free antimicrobial additives. The active ingredient in this technology is based on a natural organic acid that is widely used in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. Through the development partnership with the French biotech company Proneem, Polygiene gains access to a unique, first-to-market product with global exclusivity in the Sports & Outdoor and Lifestyle & Fashion segments.

“For quite some time, we have been looking for a bio-based technology that meets all our tough quality requirements, which has not been easy. The collaboration with Proneem has proven to be a perfect match as we share the same vision and values.” says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene Group. “I believe that the launch of StayFreshBIO™ will be of great importance for the Company’s future development”, concludes Ulrika Björk.

“The collaboration with Polygiene Group gives us a very competent and innovative partner. As a market leader in its field, we are convinced that The Polygiene Group is the right partner for us.” says Nathalie Hagege, Founder and CEO of Proneem. “The product is groundbreaking, 100% plant-based technology, and highly effective.” concludes Nathalie Hagege.

The product will be available on the market from January 2024 and launched at ISPO, November 2023.

Source: Polygiene Group™