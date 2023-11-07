The Human Touch: AATCC Webinar On Haptics & Textiles Unravels The Mysteries Of Tactile Sensation

LEIPZIG, Germany — November 7, 2023 — How do we define, determine, and digitize the tactile sense in the textile industry? How do textile experts capture the subjective aspects of the human touch perception and transform these into useful data that can be reproduced at scale? Due to its subjective nature, reliably measuring the human sense of touch has long been a challenge.

In a premiere two-day webinar, eight international textile experts will come together in an AATCC digital forum to explore ways to change our modus operandi regarding the most indefinable sense, the sense of touch. The event delves into the nuances of how humans experience the feel of fabrics, how we can measure this subjective experience, and how we can leverage the measured data to improve and unify product quality in a digital setting.

Distinguished Lineup from Industry and Academia: Geared toward a target audience of both, industry newcomers as well as seasoned professionals, the webinar boasts a diverse mix of per-spectives from the industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to glean insights from industry professionals, including esteemed speakers from Adidas, Black Swan Textiles, Cotton Incorpo-rated, Dokuz Eylül University, emtec Electronic, Lenzing, and the Technical University of Dres-den.

Event Highlights include:

Exploration of Current Testing Methods: An exploration of effective testing methods and measuring instruments currently used in the field to test the haptics of various fabrics with varying structures

Critical Examination of Advantages and Disadvantages: A critical examination of the pros and cons associated with different measuring methods

New Ideas on How to Effectively Leverage Sample Data: Learn innovative ways to utilize haptic test results for enhancing quality assurance and product development.

Solutions for Digital Integration: Discover new approaches for applying a never seen before digital hand-feel management system at scale

Live Demonstration: Watch a live demonstration of the emtec TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer, a digital haptic testing instrument designed by the German manufacturer emtec Electronic. En-gage in discussions surrounding its application and results.

Registration Details:

Early registration is now open and will close on November 29. Industry professionals, researchers, and textile enthusiasts are encouraged to register early to secure a spot and enjoy special Early Bird pricing. To register and for more information, visit https://www.aatcc.org/aatcc-events/haptics/.

The webinar will take place on both days from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. (EST) resp. from 2 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. (UTC/GMT +1).

Posted: November 7, 2023

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH