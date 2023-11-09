Recover™ And Valdese Weavers Partner For Circularity In The Home Textiles Industry

MADRID, Spain — November 8, 2023 — Valdese Weavers, a producer of decorative textiles in the United States for residential and contract markets, has partnered with global recycled cotton fiber producer, Recover™, to transform the home textile industry. The two innovative textile leaders, both at different stages of the supply chain, intend to capitalize on their combined expertise to drive the use of sustainable materials in the industry.

Valdese Weavers has more than 100 years of textile experience and works with a full range of furniture manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to deliver unparalleled design through their vertical manufacturing facilities. The company understands the importance of choosing responsible raw materials, and already offers a collection of environmentally conscious products. By partnering with Recover™, they can offer the highest quality decorative fabrics made with RCS/GRS verified Recover™ recycled fiber and help brands and retailers to reduce their environmental impact caused by virgin raw material production.

Blake Millinor, President and CEO of Valdese Weavers, commented: “We are proud to partner with Recover™ as a natural fiber platform for our customers searching for sustainable fabrics. Recover™ compliments our sustainable product offering by helping create a more circular material solution. We are excited to be working with the Recover™ team to tell this unique story and develop more responsible textile solutions for our customers”.

Recover™ has perfected the art and science of scaled production of recycled cotton fiber over more than 75 years, and today, the company is supported by leading institutional investors including STORY3 Capital, Goldman Sachs, Fortress Investment Group and Eldridge Industries. Its recycled cotton fiber is fundamentally transforming the textile industry, making significant environmental savings compared to virgin and organic cotton, and it is one of the most sought-after fibers in the recycled materials space. The integration of Recover™ fiber into Valdese Weaver’s product lines, enables the textile mill to remain frontrunners in delivering sustainable and innovative fabrics, and accelerate the production of low-impact products such as sofas, cushions, and curtains.

Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover™, commented: “The textile industry needs new solutions and collaborations across its supply chain, which is why we are excited to team up with Valdese Weavers and expand our product to the upholstery and home textile segment. Our expertise in producing low-impact, high-quality recycled fibers, will help achieve our shared goals in minimizing the impact on the natural resources we share.”

The first fabrics in the partnership made with Recover™ fiber will be on show at Valdese Weaver’s showroom in High Point, NC during the Interwoven market from November 14-16, 2023. For more information, interested parties are directed to contact communications@valdeseweavers.com.

Posted: November 9, 2023

Source: Recover™