Pacific Textiles Chooses Rimini Support™ For Faster, More Comprehensive Coverage And Care Of SAP S/4HANA System

LAS VEGAS — November 15, 2023 — Pacific Textiles, a global leader in the textile manufacturing industry, has selected Rimini Support™ to support its highly customized, mission-critical S/4HANA implementation, the backbone of their manufacturing operations.

Rimini Street’s faster, more comprehensive software support has enabled Pacific Textiles to achieve significant reduction of IT costs, freeing resources to focus on projects and investments for competitive growth and advantage, including the move to a new data lake architecture.

Vendor Support Quickly Diminishes in Value and Experience After Implementation

Pacific Textiles is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of customized knitted fabric in the textile industry, and its products are used in the production of over a billion garments each year. The company collaborates closely with apparel brands to design fabrics that meet customized orders, delivering more than 3,000 new samples for its customers each month.

The company heavily relies on SAP software to run its business including sales order entry, production planning, material procurement and many other critical ERP functions.

“When we purchased SAP, the closest product we were offered to fit our needs was the Mill Products industry solution, traditionally used for paper products and steel manufacturing. Obviously, textiles didn’t fit quite well into that, so we required an extensive number of customizations,” said Hubert Tsang, chief information officer, Pacific Textiles.

“SAP support was helpful during our initial implementation. But the service quality deteriorated after that. It became a slow, cumbersome process. With standard SAP support, we’d submit a ticket, wait a while for them to process it, go back and forth, then wait endlessly for a resolution. Ultimately, we were only able to solve most of our problems by spending more on SAP professional services,” shared Tsang.

Rimini Street Cuts Support Response Time and Spend on Software Maintenance

Frustrated with the quality, speed and cost of vendor support for S/4HANA, Pacific Textiles began searching for a third-party support provider and quickly chose Rimini Street because of the company’s size, scalability and rich enterprise-grade capabilities. In addition, Rimini Street was the only option that offered Pacific Textiles the multi-language support they required as a global business.

With the move to Rimini Support, Pacific Textiles is benefitting from:

Maximum 10-minute response time instead of 4 hours with SAP, a 96% reduction in response time commitment

Direct access to a named, dedicated Primary Support Engineer (PSE)

Expert support for its highly-customized systems not covered by vendor support

Significant reduction in IT support costs

Freed resources to reallocate towards growth projects

“With the money that we’ve saved by moving to Rimini Street, Pacific Textiles is now able to work on key, strategic projects that we’ve been wanting to do for years,” said Tsang. “In manufacturing, we collect and analyze tons of data so we can understand and optimize the performance of our machines. We had wanted to move to a new data lake architecture, but too much budget was wrapped up in IT support. Rimini Street helped us free up the funds to take on this important project which will support our AI innovation roadmap.”

“At Rimini Street, we view ourselves as much more than just a support vendor,” said Craig Mackereth, executive vice president of global service delivery. “Rimini Street is a strategic partner that plays a critical role in the larger business success of organizations like Pacific Textiles. We’re not aiming for simple transactions – we’re fostering long-term collaborations.”

Posted: November 16, 2023

