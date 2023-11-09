Oerlikon Barmag Customer Service: End-Of-Life Replacement Concept For SW & CW Winder Technology

REMSCHEID, Germany / SHANGHAI, China — November 8, 2023 — Full service support for old CW and SW winders will end next year. Oerlikon Barmag Customer Service had already informed its customers about this in 2021. “At the end of a product life cycle, spare parts supply, software support, troubleshooting and other services are becoming increasingly difficult to provide. This leads to increased downtimes and thus to decreasing profitability of the system. It is not always possible or sensible to invest in a completely new system,” says Stefan Heesen, Head of Customer Service Products.

Switching to WINGS technology, which has been established on the market for years, is not always easy for operators of spinning systems with CW and SW winders. In addition to building restrictions, processes certified by the end customer are often a stumbling block for yarn producers. Oerlikon Barmag has developed the new SW & CW end-of-life replacement concept for these system operators. Like the ACW-WINGS modernization package presented a few years ago, the pragmatic concept focuses on the utilization of state-of-the-art drafting and winder technology without significant investment costs.

Higher efficiency, better yarn quality and operational reliability at manageable costs

The concept not only provides for conversion to the highly efficient WINGS drawing fields. ACWW winders, mostly in 6- and 8-fold versions, with Siemens electrics are used as replacements. This solves the supply problems with spare parts instantly, fits into the existing building complexes and is compatible with existing automation systems. Certified POY/HOY processes in the 2500-6500 m/min range can also continue to be operated. The availability of the Siemens control components still used in series production guarantees operators worldwide long-term security. The equipment can also be repaired in the global Oerlikon Service Centers. The virtual connection of existing and new machines to the new IT environments, such as Atmos.io or Doffer & Plant Operation systems, is possible with this exchange package.

The list of benefits is long: extremely low-friction premium ceramic components in the yarn path ensure above-average yarn evenness. This in turn is particularly noticeable in improved dyeing properties. The ergonomic advantages typical for WINGS make the string-up process easier for the operator. The enclosed design of the encapsulated tangle units with their air suction and extraction units makes not only the process but also the ambient air significantly cleaner.

“With our new replacement package, we offer our customers operational reliability and spare parts availability at a manageable investment cost. We are confident that the end-of-life replacement concept will be just as successful as the ACW-WINGS concept,” says Stefan Heesen confidently. The ACW-WINGS modification solution has been running with great success at customers in China and India since 2019 and exceeded all expectations with a return on investment (ROI) in just 4 to 5 months. This was achieved primarily through 50% personnel savings due to the elimination of the separate drawing field level and energy savings of more than 40% thanks to more efficient tangle units and manual injectors. Significantly reduced string-up times lead to lower air consumption and reduced operating pressure, thus reducing the compressor capacity required. An improved yarn path with fewer contact points has reduced the number of yarn breaks and increased the full package rate by 10%.

Source: Oerlikon