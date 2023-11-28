New Black Colorants Available From Avient To Help Achieve High Jetness In Polyester Textiles

CLEVELAND — November 28, 2023 — Avient Corporation, a provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions and services, today announced it is adding new black colorants to its Renol™ Fiber Colorants portfolio. These colorants can achieve intense, high-quality levels of deep jet-black shades (jetness) in polyester textiles increasingly desired by manufacturers of automotive, apparel, and home décor applications seeking a more luxurious appearance.

The textile market has long sought deep black colorants that offer exceptional jetness to textiles without incurring high costs. Deep black is perceived by customers as more attractive, conveying an impression of high quality in contrast to less intense black shades, which can look washed out. In addition to a high level of jetness, deep black colorants require very high light fastness (resistance to fading and discoloration when exposed to light) for automotive applications, robust wash fastness (resistance to frequent washing) for sportswear, and resistance to fading from frequent use for fashion and home textiles.

“Satisfying all of these needs for deep black colorants in the textile industry has proven to be challenging over the past few years as certain color technologies could meet only one or two but not all requirements,” said Mauro Dallavalle, senior marketing manager, Color & Additives Fibers at Avient. “Our new deep black colorants are formulated to help meet all of these needs and can be customized to achieve a specified deep black intensity in virgin and recycled polyester grades, making them suitable for different textile applications.”

The new deep black colorants are part of the Renol Fiber Colorants portfolio, a range of color concentrates specially formulated for dyeing synthetic yarns using the spin-dyeing (dope-dying) process. In this dyeing process, color is added during the yarn manufacturing, which reduces the number of steps and energy used to dye yarn. This process also uses no water, making it a more eco-conscious alternative to traditional wet dyeing methods.

Posted: November 28, 2023

Source: Avient Corporation