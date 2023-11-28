ITM 2024 Visitor Invitation System Is Online

ISTANBUL, Turkey — November 28, 2023 — ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will host textile technology leaders, will open its doors to visitors between June 4-8. The online invitation system has been activated to enter the ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will turn into a textile show with the participation of hundreds of manufacturers from all over the world and the visit of global sector investors and trade delegations.Visitors will be able to buy online invitations at advantageous prices of up to 50% until December 31, 2023.

The activities for the International Textile Machinery Exhibition ITM 2024, one of the world’s most important meeting points in the field of textile machinery, are in full speed. The online invitation system that allows visitors to easily enter the ITM 2024 Exhibition has been activated. Visitors who want to take their place in this great meeting must first log in to the website: https://www.itmexhibition.com/ and fill in the visitor information form. After the registration process, an e-invitation will be sent by e-mail. With this e-invitation, the visitors will be able to enter the ITM 2024 Exhibition without waiting in line by taking their badge at the entrance of the fairground.

The Latest Products of Textile Technology Leaders will be Exhibited for the First Time at ITM 2024

After ITM 2022, which hosted 1280 companies and 64,500 professional visitors from 102 countries, attention shifted to ITM 2024, which will break records with the number of exhibitors and visitors. At ITM 2024, which will be held at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center between June 4-8, 2024, textile technology leaders will bring their latest products to their visitors for the first time.

Visitors to ITM 2024, where innovations from every field of textile from weaving to knitting, yarn to digital printing, finishing to denim will be exhibited; will discover innovative, nature-protecting, pioneering technologies in digitalization for a sustainable future.

Professional Visitors will Steer Their Investments with ITM 2024

Company owners, managers, employees and sector representatives who visit ITM 2024 will have the opportunity to see the latest technological innovations for the first time and “touch the firsts”. Company owners who will be able to get information from experts about the technologies they will use in their factories will develop their products and direct their investments.

You can find detailed information about the entrance invitations of ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will provide a unique exhibition experience to its exhibitors and visitors, at ebilet@tuyap.com.tr

Posted: November 28, 2023

Source: ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition