Interesting Day 1 Of ITME AFRICA & M.E. 2023 Textile Technology & Business Exhibition At KICC, Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — December 1, 2023 — Technical Seminar on Innovative Textile Technological Presentation useful for cotton farmers, Ginners & Students & Faculties

Mr. Ramanadane, CEO Global Operations, LMW

Dr. Asha Rani, Secretary cum Chief cotton breeder- SIMA CDRA

Mr. Hitesh Wadher, Vice President (International Business & B2B), Head of Marketing, Neochem Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Arun Varshney, VP & Business Head- Textiles, Color Jet India Ltd

Mr. Updeep Singh, – Textile Expert & Industry Leader

Mr. Rajeev Johari, C.E.O. – Global Operations, Lux Industries Ltd – J.M. Hosiery Division

Mr. Benjamin Chesang, Manager, Research, Planning and Innovation- Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA),

Mr. Richard Davies Deputy Director – Technical Specialist – Gatsby Africa, Textiles & Apparel.

Ms. June Chepkemei, Chief Executive Officer, KenInvest, Kenya.

Roberto Cortinovis, Area sales Manager, Business Unit Warp Preparation, Karl Mayer Rotal S.r.l.

This gathering of technocrats & industry leaders from 39 countries under one roof hosted in Kenya by India.

The students attending the Technical seminars will get Participation Certificate by email after the conclusion of the exhibition which can add value to their CV.

To avail complimentary entry to this event hosted in your own city Nairobi register at https://ems.india-itme.com/#/visitorregistration/1

Posted: November 30, 2023

Source: INDIA INTERNATIONAL TEXTILE MACHINERY EXHIBITIONS SOCIETY