DeRUCCI Launches First Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Smart Mattress

DONGGUAN, China — November 3, 2023 — The DeRUCCI Group https://www.derucci.com, a public company and sleep technology brand, launched today the DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress, an Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) intelligent sleep solution.

Based on extensive sleep/health research conducted by DeRUCCI with international universities and institutions, the DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress is the first smart mattress that instantly adjusts to the individual’s health for optimal sleep; actually warning the user about potential health issues before they are aware of them.

Connects to IoT Home Appliances for a Smart Bedroom

Designed by human-machine engineering, the T11 Pro Smart Mattress features patented AI technologies with 23 flexible sleep/health AI sensors that automatically track subtle changes in position, body temperature, heart rate, and health; with 18 flexible support airbags that instantly respond and support the user’s position and body movements. The DeRUCCI smart mattress employs big data based on 1.08 billion pieces of sleep data, AI software algorithms, smart software/hardware adjustments, and sleep monitoring; and connects to other AIoT home appliances to control the bedroom’s smart thermostat, air conditioner, aromatherapy, air purifier, sleep-enhancing lighting, meditation products, sleep aids, and other IoT devices.

Patented AI Algorithm Provides Real-Time Adjustments Independently on Both Sides of Mattress for Couples

A first of its kind, the DeRUCCI patented Tidal algorithm simultaneously adapts and customizes to each user’s various individual sleeping positions and makes real-time adjustments to perfectly match height, shape, and body areas, such as shoulders, back, waist, hips, and legs. Leveraging the company’s research in ergonomics, AI, and big data; and analyzing factors, such as BMI, sleeping positions, pressure distribution, height, and firmness, DeRUCCI’s AI algorithm enables the mattress to adapt to pressure curves during sleep for a more than 40% improvement in spinal health. DeRUCCI’s AI technology analyzes and makes real-time adjustments independently on both sides of the mattress for couples without interfering with the other person, allowing the bed to adapt to an individual’s needs and care.

Tracks Physiological Indicators

The T11 Pro Smart Mattress tracks and records physiological indicators, such as heart rate and respiration with accuracy levels matching medical equipment standards, reaching a testing rate of 95%. It also calculates sleep stages with an accuracy rate of 93.4% when compared to PSG (Polysomnography) sleep studies. The smart mattress scientifically evaluates sleep quality and sleep health effectiveness, reducing tossing and turning for a deep sleep that can enhance immunity, providing quantifiable sleep data for consumers. The mattress also offers far-infrared graphene thermal warmth for warm feet ensuring a more comfortable sleep during the cold winter months.

The DeRUCCI T11 Pro Smart Mattress Features:

Adaptive Adjustments: adapts to different force curves from bone structure to muscle state with instant adjustments designed not to disturb a partner.

Air Support Unit & Algorithm Controls: Piezoelectric ceramic sensors control rubber-sensing airbags and support materials, such as springs, foam, and latex. The airbag’s height and firmness are also adjusted for position and smoothness.

AI Sleep Monitoring & Reports: analyzes changes in users’ physiological parameters monitoring sleep with reports on sleep quality, making it easier to reach deep sleep. Provides personalized sleep consultations and recommendations with sleep medicine companies to optimize sleep, exercise, and diet, especially important for elderly care and specialized sports.

Graphene Far-infrared Heat: provides smart temperature controls with graphene far-infrared heat of up to 40°C (104°F) with temperature safety functions for intelligent adjustments and intelligent sleep assistance.

AI Sleep Health Warnings: analyzes users’ disease data, along with geographic location, age, and sleep monitoring metrics to provide early chronic disease warnings.

• Smart Sleep App: personalized AI sleep consultant employing ChatGPT-style intelligent Q&A to address sleep-related questions, such as how many hours adults should sleep each day and the benefits of deep sleep. AIoT Connections: combines sleep monitoring results with the ability to control other IoT home appliances to create a smart bedroom.

Disease Risk Warnings: uses AI and big data technology to analyze a user’s potential chronic disease data, combining a user’s geographical location, age, and sleep monitoring indicators.

Temperature Regulation: uses 10 layers of graphene heating technology to adjust the temperature of the mattress to harness the far infrared (FIR) capabilities of graphene.

Snoring Intervention: monitors snoring, adjusting the smart bed to slowly rise and fall to reduce snoring and improve sleep.

Availability

The DeRUCCI T11 Pro AIoT Smart Mattress is available immediately in China and in the U.S. in Q3 2024, priced at $8,250. For more information, see https://www.derucci.com.

Posted: November 3, 2023

Source: The DeRUCCI Group