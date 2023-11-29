Champion® Athleticwear Unveils New Reverse Weave Iconic Styles With CiCLO® Technology To Reduce Microplastic Pollution

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. — November 29, 2023 — Today, Champion® Athleticwear, the iconic lifestyle brand born from sport in 1919, announced its newest innovation: Eco Future Reverse Weave with CiCLO® technology, a patented and science-based solution that allows synthetic textiles to behave more like natural fibers when they enter the environment.

Champion has a rich history of addressing athlete and consumer problems head-on through product innovation. With an understanding that knowledge and consumer needs are constantly evolving, Champion is using cutting-edge design and technology to craft with purpose and create a better tomorrow.

Over 60% of today’s textiles are made with plastic-based synthetic fibers like polyester and nylon, which remain indefinitely in the environment because they are not inherently biodegradable. By incorporating CiCLO® technology, the Eco Future Reverse Weave reduces plastic textile fibers in the environment by giving polyester an eventual expiration date. The collection also features dyes with ingredients derived from nature, including pomegranate, annatto fruit and terminalia chebula fruit. The new collection lets fans feel even better about purchasing their favorite hoodie knowing that they can reduce microplastic pollution caused by the shedding of synthetic textiles reducing the impact on our environment.

“As we continue to innovate and evolve, Champion is dedicated to creating solutions through products that will ensure a better tomorrow for our planet and the people living on it,” said Vanessa LeFebvre, President of Global Activewear at Champion. “Through our partnership with CICLO®, we aim to be a catalyst for positive change in the fashion industry, driving conscious choices, responsible actions and continuous improvements, while providing every Champion a canvas to live their true purpose.”

The product launch comes on the heels of Champion’s first global brand campaign, “Champion What Moves You”, which redefines what it means to Champion by shifting the brand name from a title or indication of winning, toward a means to take action and create something with real impact.

The Eco Future Reverse Weave with CiCLO® includes crewnecks and joggers. The collection will be available in-store and on Champion.com beginning December 6.

Posted: November 29, 2023

Source: HanesBrands