Birla Cellulose Achieves Number One Ranking In Canopy’s Hot Button Report 2023 For Its Commitment To Conserve Ancient And Endangered Forests And Promote Circular Solutions

MUMBAI, India — November 30, 2023 — Canopy, an environment focused not-for-profit entity, has released their annual Hot Button Report, which enables fashion brands and retailers to robustly assess suppliers of Man Made Cellulosic Fibers (MMCF) for their forest fiber sourcing.

Commenting on the ranking, Mr H.K. Agarwal, Managing Director, Grasim Industries Ltd., and Business Director Birla Cellulose, said, “This esteemed recognition serves as confirmation of Birla Cellulose’s steadfast dedication and commitment to improve sustainable wood sourcing practices, forest conservation, innovation, next-generation fiber solutions, and transparent operations across the entire value chain.”

Birla Cellulose, along with other global MMCF producers, has also supported calls for implementation of the Conventional on Biological Diversity’s commitment to conserve at least 30% of terrestrial ecosystems by 2030

The company actively collaborates with brands and supply chain partners, innovators, and orchestrators such as Canopy, Fashion for Good, and Circular Fashion Partnership for scaling up circularity.

“A hearty congratulations to Aditya Birla for securing the top spot in Canopy’s 2023 Hot Button Report,” said Nicole Rycroft, Canopy’s Executive Director. “We commend their hard work to remove Ancient and Endangered Forests from the MMCF supply chain and are encouraged by their consistent progress to bring Next Gen fibres to market at scale.”

Posted: November 30, 2023

Source: Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of the Aditya Birla Group