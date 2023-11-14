DÜSSELDORF And TOKYO — November 14, 2023 — Asahi Kasei will exhibit its solutions for a more sustainable material life cycle in the sportswear industry at ISPO Munich 2023, the leading international sports trade fair, from November 28 to November 30 in Munich, Germany.

Displays include a novel manufacturing technology for synthetic fibers and textiles from bio- mass feedstock, the ECOSENSOR™ fabric collection by Asahi Kasei Advance, ROICA™ premium stretch fiber, and RespiGard™, a PFAS and solvent-free waterproof membrane.

A sustainable material life cycle starts with the production of raw materials. For the first time at ISPO, Asahi Kasei will showcase its novel process technology to produce biobased basic chemicals from bioethanol. This breakthrough technology makes it possible to manufacture most synthetic fibers and plastics from biomass feedstock, including those that had been considered difficult to manufacture from raw materials other than petroleum. This technology enables reduced CO2 emissions and petroleum usage.

Grades from the ROICA Eco-Smart™ family will also be displayed in a designated area of the booth. ROICA™ EF is a recycled stretch fiber which features 58% pre-consumer recycled content, and is certified to OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 in the product class 1 category. ROICA™ V550 is a degradable yarn which decomposes into CO2 and water, and has obtained a C2C (cradle-to-cradle) Certified Material Health Certificate™.

RespiGard™ is a unique lightweight membrane designed for apparel with the optimal combination of waterproofness and breathability. The membrane is produced using a solvent-free manufacturing process with a low carbon footprint. The polypropylene material is recyclable and PFAS-free*. Outdoor sportswear and coats utilizing RespiGard™ have won numerous awards, including the 2021 Performance Days Performance Award and the 2019 and 2020 Outdoor Retailer’s Innovation Awards.

To contribute to closing the material life cycle in the sportswear and apparel industry, Asahi Kasei and partner company Microwave Chemical are currently developing a new chemical recycling process for polyamide 66. The process utilizes microwaves to depolymerize polyamide 66 and directly obtain the monomers, which can then be used to manufacture new polyamide 66 for apparel. Asahi Kasei will describe this process at a presentation on November 29 from 11:30–12:00 at Munich Trade Fair Center, Hall B1, Pink Stage.

Be sure to visit Asahi Kasei’s ISPO exhibit in Hall B1, Future Lab Brand New Area: Booth 104.

