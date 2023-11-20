Active Apparel Group Opens Office In Milan, Italy, Expands Global Presence To Europe

MILAN, Italy — November 20, 2023 — Active Apparel Group (AAG), manufacturer of performance apparel for the outdoor lifestyle and active markets, is pleased to announce the growth of their global presence with the opening of a new office in Milan, Italy.

This move will allow AAG to more effectively offer a wide range of forward-thinking solutions to like-minded brands in an evolving European market, including innovative design, supply chain transparency, and mindful manufacturing solutions.

“As demand for more transparent manufacturing increases globally, our end-to-end sourcing, design, and manufacturing services are now more readily available in Europe,” said Paul McCloskey, Founder and President of AAG. “This move underscores our dedication to providing all clients with unparalleled product development and manufacturing services, and we look forward to building lasting partnerships across Europe.”

As an ever increasing number of brands embrace social responsibility, and transparency at all levels, AAG is now better positioned to help their European partners reach their goals. AAG continually invests in third party audits, including Gold level WRAP, Sedex, and living wage audits.

AAG provides manufacturing and product development solutions for 37 partner brands, with a focus on technical outerwear, performance athleisure, golf, cycling, swim and activewear.

The Milan office adds to their current array of strategic locations in Brisbane, Los Angeles, New York, and Ningbo, China.

AAG will be attending ISPO in Munich, November 28-30, and their full line of apparel offerings will be on display in booth A1.502.

Posted: November 20, 2023

Source: Active Apparel Group (AAG)