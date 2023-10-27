Picanol’s Ultimax, The All-New And Revolutionary Rapier Weaving Machine, Will Be Shown For The First Time In Asia At ITMA ASIA + CITME

IEPER, Belgium — October 27, 2023 — ITMA ASIA + CITME, which comes soon after ITMA 2023 in Milan, will once again represent an excellent opportunity for Picanol to demonstrate its technological leadership in airjet and rapier weaving machines. Visitors to ITMA ASIA + CITME will be able to discover five different high-tech weaving machine types and the PicConnect digital platform in Hall 3, Booth C11, from November 19-23, 2023, in the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

“It goes without saying that the current global business environment has become very challenging. At Picanol, we are confident, however, that by choosing the right partner, these challenges can be faced. We want to be the best possible partner for our customers so they can do just that. Not only are we continuing to expand our sales and service network to ensure we are as close as possible to our customers, but we also want to be the world’s leading weaving machine manufacturer and offer the best products and technological solutions. Committed to our four design principles – Smart Performance, Sustainability Inside, Driven by Data, and Intuitive Control – we have once again succeeded in terms of setting the benchmark in the industry.

As a premiere for the Chinese market, we will introduce the brand-new Ultimax rapier machine and novelties on our OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machine. We will also be showing PicConnect, our unique digital platform. All of this will be demonstrated with our five machines and the state-of-the-art demo possibilities we will have at our booth,” comments Johan Verstraete, Vice President Weaving Machines.

Picanol will have five weaving machines on display: the latest Ultimax rapier machine as well as the GTMax-i 3.0 Connect, and a GTMax-S Connect rapier machine. In addition, two of the OmniPlus-i Connect airjet weaving machines will be shown at the Picanol booth. Our sales and service team will also demonstrate the unique functionalities of our new digital platform, PicConnect. With PicConnect, Picanol is centralizing its digital tools and services in one new fully digital platform. At ITMA ASIA + CITME, visitors will get the opportunity to discover all the benefits and latest features of PicConnect in order to leverage the full extent of the possibilities offered by the Picanol weaving machines.

Posted: October 27, 2023

Source: Picanol