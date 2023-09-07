The Material Sustainability Index (MSI) Scores For Regel™ Fibre Are Now Officially Published

BANGKOK, Thailand — September 5, 2023 — The Material Sustainability Index (MSI) Scores for Regel™ fiber are now officially published on Wordly Portal, which was formerly known as Higg. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the journey of Regel fiber.

Regel is a recycled acrylic fiber from Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd. (TAF), that offers a sustainable solution to the textile industry’s waste management challenges through an authentic and intimate chemical recycling process that delivers warmth, comfort and vibrant shades.

Regel stands alongside Radianza™, which both emanate from TAF, as the only two acrylic fibre brands to have unveiled their MSI Scores, setting them apart as leaders in sustainable practices within the industry.

A hall mark of this achievement lies in the substantial reduction in the environmental footprint facilitated by Regel. In contrast to virgin acrylic fiber, the MSI Scores and LCA study shows a remarkable improvement, particularly in terms of Global Warming Potential (carbon footprint), showcasing a reduction of approximately 30 percent. This improvement is largely attributed to the integration of a minimum of 50-percent recycled content in Regel, effectively decreasing the reliance on virgin polymer, which is a primary contributor of GWP.

“We are thrilled about this published MSI scores of Regel — it is clear that Regel has taken significant steps to minimize its environmental footprint and promote sustainability in the textile industry as well as provide alternatives to conventional fibers that align with environmentally conscious values,” said Tuhin Kulshreshtha, head of marketing, TAF.

What makes Regel even more exceptional is its range of sustainable attributes, positioning as a truly remarkable recycled acrylic fiber that has:

GRS Certification;

Bluesign® APPROVED certification;

MSI Scores;

LCA Study (independently conducted);

50% and 75% recycled content variants; and

Made by using clean solvents (NO USE of DMF/DMAc).

Posted: September 7, 2023

Source Thai Acrylic Fibre Co., Ltd.