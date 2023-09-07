Space Application For ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 Opens

SINGAPORE — September 6, 2023 — ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 space application is now open. Asia’s leading business platform for textile machinery, the ninth combined show will be held from 14 to 18 October 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai, China.

According to show owners, CEMATEX (European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC), the launch of space application for the 2024 exhibition ahead of this year’s combined exhibition in November is an exceptional procedure.

The regular biennial sequence of the ITMA Asia + CITME exhibition was disrupted due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. Originally slated for 2022, the exhibition had to be rescheduled to 2023. The ITMA Asia + CITME exhibition uniquely combines the Asian edition of the renowned ITMA exhibition with the China International Textile Machinery Exhibition (CITME). Over the past eight editions, it has established a stellar track record and holds significant importance within the textile and machinery industry.

Mr. Ernesto Maurer, president of CEMATEX, explained, “the planning of the 2024 edition of ITMA Asia + CITME requires an exceptional process, starting already ahead of this year’s edition in November 2023. The exhibition has a stringent admission policy which encompasses various processes, including various stages of space application, rigorous admission procedures, space allocation, and thorough booth design vetting. Considering the multifaceted aspects involved in these preparatory stages, and above all, to safeguard the quality of the 2024 edition of ITMA Asia + CITME, the stand space application must open well ahead of the show in October 2024.”

In continuation of this approach, the organisers have launched the space application for ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 before ITMA Asia + CITME 2022 takes place this November. This step allows both the organisers and potential exhibitors to begin plans for the ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 exhibition.

Mr. Gu Ping, president of China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), emphasised, “China’s textile industry has reached a high-quality stage, with the world’s highest demand for continuous, automated, intelligent, eco-friendly, and scalable textile machinery. I believe the launch of ITMA Asia + CITME 2024 as scheduled next year, will be a highly anticipated event to foster greater collaboration and exchanges between domestic and foreign textiles industries, working together to shape the future. Therefore, our commitment is to uphold this biennial exhibition schedule.”

Online space application for the 2024 edition will close on 13 March 2024. Successful applicants will receive their admission certificate and be notified of their stand space by 23 May 2024. Interested exhibitors may visit www.itmaasia.com or email itmaasiacitme@itma.com for more details.

ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022, which was scheduled to be held last November, will open on 19 November 2023 in Shanghai. To-date, it has attracted close to 1,500 exhibitors.

ITMA ASIA + CITME is organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd and co-organised by ITMA Services. Japan Textile Machinery Association is a special partner of the show.

Posted: September 7, 2023

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex, CTMA & CIEC