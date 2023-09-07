SETEX And Navis TubeTex Have Teamed Up To Improve Textile Dyeing And Finishing With Their Integrated Solutions

MENGERSKIRCHEN, Germany / LEXINGTON, NC — September 6, 2023 — As the new SETEX agent in Canada, Honduras and the United States, Navis TubeTex can offer textile manufacturers comprehensive, integrated solutions to enhance efficiency, streamline dyeing and finishing processes, and ensure accurate, consistent quality, resulting in sustainable cost savings.

“The combination of SETEX’s advanced automation technology and Navis TubeTex’s industry expertise will drive efficiency and excellence in textile processing ” said Oliver Schermuly, owner of SETEX.

“With SETEX ́s manufacturing operations management software and controls for textile machinery, we have the opportunity to offer a proven combination of smart applications, systems and components, empower customers with enhanced efficiency, quality, cost savings, data insights, sustainability, and a competitive edge in textile manufacturing. SETEX’s camera measurement technology complements our integrated workflow seamlessly” said Will Motchar, President and CEO of Navis TubeTex.

Posted: September 7, 2023

Source: SETEX Schermuly textile computer GmbH / Navis TubeTex