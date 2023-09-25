Italian Textile Machinery Companies At Upcoming TITAS TAIPEI 2023

MILAN — September 25, 2023 — A delegation of Italian textile machinery companies will attend the 2023 edition of TITAS TAIPEI, which will be held in Taipei, Taiwan, from October 17 to 19, 2023. Taiwan is a very promising market for the Italian textile machinery industry, especially in the innovative sectors of technical textiles and nonwovens.

In 2022, Italian exports to the Asian country exceeded the value of 17 million euros, and in the period January-June 2023, the value has already reached 7 million euros. The attention for the Taiwanese market has led ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, and Italian Trade Agency to set up a pavilion at the upcoming edition of TITAS TAIPEI.

Six Italian textile machinery manufacturers, all ACIMIT member companies, will exhibit in the pavilion: Ferraro, Danitech, Lgl, Ms Italy, Reggiani, Unitech.

At the upcoming TITAS TAIPEI, therefore, visitors will be introduced to Italian technology, once again a key player in the textile production process.

Posted: September 25, 2023

Source: ACIMIT (Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers)