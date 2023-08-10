X-Rite eLearning Webinar Helps Customers Go Beyond Color To Visualize Appearance In Product Design

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — August 10, 2023 — X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, will host a free eLearning webinar on August 29th that goes beyond color to highlight how companies can digitally capture and communicate a material’s appearance in product designs. By transforming a physical material into a digital twin or virtual prototype, automotive, electronics, apparel, and durable goods companies can streamline product design, enable remote visual approvals, and reduce oversampling.

“Both color and appearance play an essential role in product design, yet even experienced professionals may not fully understand how a material’s appearance attributes such as texture, gloss, reflection, or other special effects will impact the product’s final color,” said Thomas Meeker, 3D solution architect, X-Rite. “In this webinar, we discuss the importance of appearance on final color and demonstrate how to capture, communicate, and digitally render appearance characteristics for use across multifunctional teams and with suppliers around the globe.”

During this webinar, attendees will:

Watch a demonstration of the latest release of X-Rite’s appearance software, PANTORA™.

See how PANTORA connects with X-Rite Ci7000 benchtop Series, MA-T12 multi-angle, and MetaVue VS3200 spectrophotometers to capture color and appearance.

Discover how to measure and import data directly into PANTORA to store, edit, and create virtual material samples for plastics, metals, fabrics, leather, meshes, paints, and structured coatings.

Learn how Appearance Exchange Format (AxF™) data can be shared across Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), CAD, and 3D rendering software.

“Digital material twins can be used at each step of the product development process, from marketing to production and quality control, to ensure a consistent representation in both the virtual and physical world,” continued Meeker. “This revolutionary technology enables companies to innovate and accelerate the design to manufacturing process by remotely assessing variations, ensuring products are within tolerance, and verifying all aspects of a final assembled product.”

The webinar will be held Tuesday, August 29 at 10 a.m. Eastern. Registration is available at https://www.xrite.com/learning-color-education/webinars/leveraging-color-and-appearance-for-product-design

Posted: August 10, 2023

Source: X-Rite Incorporated