VF Corp. Appoints Brent Hyder As Chief People Officer

DENVER — August 22, 2023 — VF Corp. today announced the appointment of Brent Hyder to the position of chief people officer, effective September 5. Hyder will report to President and CEO Bracken Darrell and serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

Hyder joins VF after nearly four years as chief people officer at Salesforce. Under his leadership, the company earned top spots on best workplace lists, including Great Place to Work, Fortune, People, Glassdoor, and LinkedIn.

Before joining Salesforce, Hyder spent almost 30 years in retail, including 15 years at Gap Inc. where he last served as chief human resources officer responsible for all human resources efforts, communications, security, Gap Inc. Foundation, and sustainability worldwide. Previously, he was global chief operating officer of the Gap brand and led Gap Japan as its representative director and general manager.

Hyder held other operating roles and responsibilities focused on stores and store operations at the Target Corp., Best Buy, and across Gap Inc. and its multiple brands.

“We’re thrilled to have Brent join the VF team. His proven success in building top-rated employee experiences and high-performance inclusive cultures, combined with his strong global retail management experience, make Brent the ideal people leader for VF,” Darrell said. “Brent shares a deep respect for VF’s incredible brands and a strong desire to build a workplace that attracts, develops, and retains the very best and most diverse talent in service to our consumers.”

As chief people officer for VF, Hyder will be responsible for all aspects of the human resources function globally and drive strategies to optimize employee and business success. He will lead best-in-class talent acquisition and management programs focused on developing and retaining VF’s more than 30,000 performance-driven employees.

Hyder offered: “I’m honored and excited to join VF and get back to my love of working in the retail industry. VF is a company that I’ve long admired for its many fundamental strengths — from incredible brands, to talent, to environmental stewardship, and a commitment to inclusion and diversity. I look forward to working with the HR organization and the entire VF team to build and deliver our exciting consumer-focused growth strategy.”

Hyder attended Brigham Young University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Retail Management. He serves on the Board of Directors of Enterprise for Youth, a Bay Area nonprofit that helps under-resourced youth reach their potential through transformative paid internship experiences.

Posted: August 22, 2023

Source: VFCorporation