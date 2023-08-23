Thai Acrylic Fibre Co.,Ltd. (TAF) Participates in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

BANGKOK, Thailand — August 23, 2023 — Thai Acrylic Fibre Co.,Ltd. (TAF), one of the world’s largest acrylic fibre producers, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumm Edition on 28-30 August (Booth: 4.1-E136, Hall 4.1). The company is set to showcase its latest product offerings and cutting-edge innovations that continue to shape the textile industry.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics is a comprehensive platform to showcase supreme apparel fabrics and accessories. TAF’s presence at the exhibition not only signifies their dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the textile sector but also reflects their alignment with the growing emphasis on sustainable practices.

Visitors of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics can expect to engage with TAF’s experts and explore their range of acrylic fibre solution, such as Radianza™ and Regel™ that cater to the evolving needs of customers around the world. Regel™ and Radianza™ are the only two acrylic fibre brands to have unveiled their MSI Scores, setting them apart as leaders in sustainable practices within the industry.

“We are excited to be a part of Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics,” says Tuhin Kulshreshtha, Head of Marketing, TAF. “This exhibition gives us the opportunity to showcase our latest innovations and connect with industry professionals. Our team is eager to engage with visitors, share insights, forge new partnerships, and assist you in any way possible. We are very happy to launch the new 75% recycled Regel™ fibre and tow product which has been developed due to the growing industry demand for recycled products.”

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition will be held from 28 – 30 August 2023 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. TAF’s booth is 4.1-E136, Hall 4.1.

Posted: August 23, 2023

Source: Thai Acrylic Fibre Co.,Ltd. (TAF)