Recover™ And Lands’ End Collaborate To Transform Textile Waste Into Sustainble Denim

MADRID — August 22, 2023 — Lands’ End, the classic American lifestyle brand, has collaborated with global recycled cotton fiber producers Recover™ to launch a low-impact denim collection using recycled fiber.

The two companies have partnered together to develop sustainable denim pieces, in timeless styles for both men and women, and all of which contain 20 percent of Recover’s recycled cotton fiber produced from textile waste scraps.

Using Recover’s high-quality recycled cotton fiber, significantly reduces the environmental impact of the garment compared to apparel made with virgin fiber, and this collaboration shows how textile waste can be integrated back into the system to create a more sustainable production model.

Furthermore, the adoption of Recover’s recycled cotton fiber supports Lands’ End’s ambition to becoming a more circular business.

Senior Vice President of Marketing at Recover™, Boris Mercier, commented: “We’re delighted to collaborate with an iconic American brand such as Lands’ End, to accelerate the adoption of sustainable initiatives all over the world and bring low-impact fashion closer to the consumer.”

Kym Maas, senior vice president of Product and Merchandising at Lands’ End, added “Lands’ End is committed to helping better our environment and minimize our impact on the earth with help from partners, such as Recover. We look forward to the launch of our men’s and women’s denim collection this fall/holiday.”

Posted: August 22, 2023

Source: Recover™