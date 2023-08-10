Devan’s R-vital NTL Unlocks New Possibilities For Textile Manufacturers, Achieving A Durability Of 50 Washes

RONSE, Belgium — August 10, 2023 — Devan, part of Pulcra Chemicals, has announced a significant breakthrough with their R-Vital NTL technology. Achieving a remarkable durability of 50 washes, Devan’s bio-based and biodegradable well-being technology is set to revolutionize the textile industry.

R-Vital NTL enables textile manufacturers to boost textiles with a versatile range of micro-encapsulated active ingredients. This innovative functional finish provides added value for textiles and allows manufacturers to create unique products that differentiate them from competitors.

The main concept behind micro-encapsulation is that active ingredients, present on textiles, are gradually released on the skin. When using the textiles or while wearing the clothing, the microcapsules burst by friction and release their assets. Since not all capsules break at the same time, a continuous and gradual release of the actives is obtained.

The natural range comprises five distinct products, each with specific attributes:

Aloe vera: Known for its skin-smoothing and softening properties.

Avocado seed oil: Known for its skin-moisturizing capabilities.

CBD: Known for its relaxation properties.

Multivitamin: A blend of provitamin D, vitamins C and E, and ginger.

Vitamin E: Known to offer protection against free radicals and premature aging.

Devan’s groundbreaking achievement with R-Vital NTL showcases their dedication to innovation in specialty chemicals. This development promises to reshape the textile landscape and elevate the quality of textiles across the industry.

Posted: August 10, 2023

Source: Devan Chemicals, part of Pulcra Chemicals