CORDURA® NYCO Fabric And CORDURA TrueLock™ Fabric Uniform & Equipment Solutions Take Center Stage At IDEF ‘23

KENNESAW, Ga. — July 18, 2023 — Set to propel and underscore its commitment to best-in-class solution-dyed nylon 6,6 fiber technology innovation as well as developing the durable, long-lasting fabric solutions of tomorrow; INVISTA’s CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics will focus on responsible uniform solutions, and military and tactical equipment, tailored to the Turkey, Europe, Middle East and Africa markets at this year’s IDEF International Defence Industry Fair, July 25-28. Join the Cordura team at booth #845B.

The Cordura Advanced Fabrics comprehensive, global, head-to-toe military, tactical and law enforcement portfolio will showcase:

Cordura NYCO Fabric has a 3-5x slower flame spread versus polyester/cotton alternatives.* 50/50 Cordura NYCO Fabric outperformed heavier weight Poly/Cotton Military fabrics in Abrasion Resistance testing.**

Cordura NYCO Extreme Fabric made with INVISTA T420HT – the strongest nylon 6,6 staple fiber Cordura has ever produced.

Cordura TrueLock™ Fabric Solution Dyed Nylon 6,6 (SDN) provides unparalleled lot-to-lot color consistency plus long-lasting color durability and Stewardship benefits; available in a palate of 7 military colors.

Also on display will be a full collection of lightweight, breathable, quick dry, head-to-toe mission critical performance fabrics including Cordura Classic Fabric.

The Cordura Advanced Fabrics global military, law enforcement and tactical applications include: Combat Uniforms, Ballistic Vests, Packs, Load Carriage Equipment, Webbing and Trims, Footwear, Base Layer, Combat Shirts, Headwear, Seat Covers and many more.

Erik Walker Cordura Global Military Segment leader explains:

“Throughout our 55-year brand journey, we’ve worked to establish a foundation built on durable and long-lasting fiber technologies, including our legacy of solution dyed, high-performance nylon 6,6 offerings. As we advance on this journey, we continue to invest and expand our capabilities to include solutions that are not only durable but lead down the path to using fewer resources to make the products our customers value. We continue listening to the demands of the market; identifying unmet needs, solving problems, and utilizing innovation to create cutting-edge solutions to meet the ever changing needs of global militaries and law enforcement.“

Erdal Merttürk Cordura Business Manager Turkey, Middle East & Africa added:

“At Cordura brand we know life in law enforcement, military or with a tactical unit can be demanding. So, we develop fabrics specifically designed for combat uniforms. Engineered to be comfortable even in the most challenging conditions; fabrics that are tough, versatile and engineered to excel in the field. With Cordura NYCO Fabric Extreme which offers durable yet lightweight fabrics for hot weather conditions, we continue to push the boundaries of durable fabric development to meet the physical and environmental demands of combat and tactical life.”

More about Cordura brand innovations in focus at IDEF:

Cordura NYCO Fabric — Comfort of cotton with enhanced durability

Originally designed as a rugged, lightweight comfort solution for military combat uniforms, durable Cordura NYCO Fabric is engineered with an intimate blend of INVISTA T420 nylon 6,6 staple fiber and cotton delivering enhanced abrasion and tear resistance, No Melt No Drip*** performance and 3-5x slower flame spread* versus internally tested equivalent weight polyester/cotton.

Cordura NYCO Fabric Extreme — For decades, a part of the CORDURA® mission has been to support members of the military by using some of the world’s most durable fabrics. CORDURA® NYCO Fabric Extreme based on INVISTA T420HT high tenacity fiber technology has a mission to create a new generation of durable, yet even lighter weight fabrics. Strong, rugged fabrics like CORDURA® NYCO Extreme Fabricare specifically designed for hot weather combat uniforms, and are an excellent alternative to NYCO Mil-Spec fabric.

Cordura TrueLock™ Fabric — Responsible fabrics with locked-in color

Cordura TrueLock™ Fabric is engineered with high-tenacity nylon 6,6 multi-filament fiber that locks in the color at the molten polymer extrusion level to create deep, durable color throughout the entire fiber structure. Cordura TrueLock Fabric has excellent color fastness, resists color loss after UV exposure and long-lasting color vibrancy. Color consistency is crucial when pairing fabric with other materials such as webbing to create military and law enforcement gear. Additionally, compared to conventional level acid piece dyeing, the process used to make Cordura TrueLock Fabric uses less water, energy and emits fewer greenhouse gases****.

Cordura TrueLock Fabric is available in Desert Sand, Tan-499, Coyote-498, Ranger Green, Camo Green-483, Wolf Gray and Black. End-uses include bags, load carriage, and reinforcements as well as use in responsible webbings and trims.

*Flame Spread rate as measured according to ISO 6941.

**ISO 12947-2 (woolen abradant, 12 kPa) after 5 home laundering cycles at 60°C

***No Melt, No Drip Performance based on ASTM 6413.

****2013 LCA study based on the average comparison of conventional level acid Piece Dyeing to SDN at 3 independent/3rd party dyeing and finishing mills.

Posted: July 18, 2023

Source: INVISTA