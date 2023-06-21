Pulcra Chemicals, Together With Inditex, Develop Sustineri Coloring, A Dyeing Process For Cotton And Cotton/Poly That Reduces Water Consumption By Up To 80 Percent

MILAN, ITALY — June 15, 2023 — Pulcra Chemicals and Inditex develop Sustineri Coloring, a combined pretreatment and dyeing process for cotton and polyester/cotton resulting in water, time and energy savings. This process is the result of a joint research between Pulcra Chemicals and Inditex with the goal to mitigate the impact of standard dyeing processes and to reduce the use of natural resources.

Sustineri Coloring is based on newly engineered process chemicals which allow a one bath pretreatment and dyeing process for dark, medium and light shades of cotton and polyester/cotton fabrics by exhaust method. This results in shorter processing time and less use of water and energy.

The process is already used by selected mills and it showed that Sustineri Coloring is reducing in pretreatment and dyeing the processing time by up to 60 percent and the water and energy consumption by up to 80 and 60 percent respectively. The state-of-the-art products allow a one bath treatment which is the key in saving resources.

“We are incredibly proud to work together with Inditex, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers,” said Ümit Yaldiz, CEO of Pulcra Chemicals Group. “This partnership is a significant step toward realizing our ambition of bringing environmentally friendly solutions to the worldwide textile market.”

Posted June 21, 2023

Source: Pulcra Chemicals