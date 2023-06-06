Mimaki Launches Most Productive Tiger600-1800TS Dye Sublimation Printer To Boost Adoption Of Digital Textile Printing

DIEMEN, Netherlands — June 6, 2023 — Mimaki Europe, a provider of industrial inkjet printers, cutting plotters, and 3D printers, is debuting the new Tiger600-1800TS, Mimaki’s most productive sublimation transfer printer, on its stand (H7-C304) at ITMA 2023. This latest high-speed, compact and robust roll-to-roll inkjet printer has been designed to accelerate the analogue to digital transformation within the textile printing industry.

The Tiger600-1800TS boasts a maximum printing speed of 550 m2/h (143% faster than the previous model) owing to the renovated high-speed printhead and Mimaki’s proprietary image quality enhancement technologies. The printer’s size has also been halved compared to the previous system, with the paper mounting and winding system both located at the back of the machine. This smaller footprint enables customers to easily install multiple units to meet fluctuating demand, whilst also increasing overall production capacity.

“All of these latest and innovative developments ideally position the Tiger600-1800TS to compete with analogue textile operations and support the move to digital print production,” explained Arjen Evertse, General Manager Sales, Mimaki Europe. “The benefits of digital printing are wide-ranging compared to lengthy, complicated and unsustainable analogue production methods. Digital printing offers a seamless, cost-effective solution for producing smaller quantities that can be adjusted to fit varying demand. It also enables greater design flexibility and reduces environmental impact by enabling local production, minimal inventories and therefore, wasted products, as well as completely cutting out the wastewater that results from the analogue process.”

A further environmental benefit of the Tiger600-1800TS will be the imminent bluesign® (1) certification of its MLSb510 series sublimation transfer inks. This certificate, expected to be awarded in June 2023, will provide assurance that these inks are of highest quality combined with due consideration for the safety of consumers and print operators, and environmental conservation, and therefore, contributing to the sustainability of the textile industry.

Mimaki’s renowned expertise in developing reliable, easy-to-use and efficient solutions has also not faltered in the development of the Tiger600-1800TS. The printer’s ink tanks can be replaced without interrupting the printing process, minimising down time. Maintenance of the printer is also reduced with its roller paper feeding method eliminating the need for the application of adhesives onto a belt.

“The Tiger600-1800TS captures the needs of our customers and prospects perfectly with all of its advanced engineering and practical, user-friendly features. We’re confident this new addition to the Mimaki portfolio will further promote the shift to digital textile printing, thereby supporting this inspiring industry to be quicker to adapt to changing production requirements, whilst also being more environmentally conscious,” Arjen concludes.

Posted: June 6, 2023

Source: Mimaki Europe B.V.