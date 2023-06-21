Global Textile (Uzbekistan) Joins The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — June 21, 2023 — Global Textile is an integrated textile company in Uzbekistan, producing cotton, yarns, grew and dyed knitted fabrics. The company started production in 2018. The factories are located near the largest transportation hubs of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent and Fergana.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, stated that “the decision of Global Textile to join the ITMF as a Corporate Member is a clear indicator that Uzbekistan has evolved from a mainly cotton producing and exporting country to an international supplier of yarns, fabrics, apparel, and home textiles. For an integrated producer ranging from cotton to finished knitted fabrics ITFM can offer Global Textile an international forum that provides a unique international network covering the entire textile value chain including textile machinery and chemical companies. This will help Global Textile to better understand international markets, increase visibility, and connect with relevant international players in the industry. ITMF members will have the opportunity to discover Uzbekistan both as a production alternative as well as a customer and partner”.

Mr. Muzaffar Razakov, Chairman of Global Textile, commented that “joining ITMF is enabling Global Textile to receive statistics and publications in a timely manner, participate in surveys, webinars, workshops, or conferences, and to participate in the discussions about the trends shaping the future of the industry. It is vital for a company like Global Textile, Uzbekistan textile ambassador to the world, to be an active part of a global community and expand its network, and ITMF is offering this in a unique way.”

For more information about Global Textile go to https://global-textile.uz/ and/or contact Ms. Guly Baltieva, Corporate Communication Officer, Global Textile.

For more information about ITMF go to www.itmf.org and/or contact secretariat@itmf.org.

Posted: June 21, 2023

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation