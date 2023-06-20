Gartex Texprocess India’s Second Edition Of Mumbai Concludes With A Significant Display Of Innovations In The Garment And Textile Industry

MUMBAI, India — June 20, 2023 — From featuring transformative showcases to providing networking opportunities, Mumbai’s second edition of Gartex Texprocess India concluded successfully with new product unveilings and live demonstrations by the major brands in the segment of garment and textile technology and apparels.

The second Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India turned out to be a successful and dynamic business platform displaying a variety of technological and product applications. Bringing together 142 exhibitors and 300 brands on the show floor, the event generated a massive footfall of 10,251 visitors from six continents and 29 countries with a focus to build domestic and international collaborations.

The trade fair displayed an extensive range of new age and smart machinery and solutions needed across the stages of manufacturing, product development and maintenance. These included several live demos of hi-tech machinery performing functions like embroidery, thread trimming, spinning, yarns and yarn processing, screen and digital textile printing, pre and post processing equipment alongside a variety of raw materials, fabrics, textiles, denims products and etc, showcased the advancements in the industry.

Witnessing the dynamic show floor and after close interactions with the industry members, Raj Manek, executive director and board member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd, said: “I am greatly delighted by the exceptional response that the second Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India has generated this year. The scale of business interactions that developed over three days has immensely benefitted the participating brands. It was a much-needed platform for many exhibitors and visitors with transformative showcases as well as those who are looking ahead to new growth prospects. We aim to carry this momentum forward for the upcoming editions of this show.”

Pleased with the results, Gaurav Juneja, director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, stated: “It was wonderful to see businesses converge at Gartex Texprocess India 2023. The Mumbai edition not only served as a business platform, but most importantly, it gave domestic businesses easy access to bring their innovations and products to the forefront of this industry. With the kind of exhibits this edition saw in terms of new products and technology solutions, I believe it will open up a new pool of opportunities to scale the businesses further. We are proud to successfully conclude the second Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India and look forward to a greater show in New Delhi in August.

Some of the prominent brands like IIGM, E.H Turel, Balaji Sewing Machines, True Colour, Jaysynth, Mehala, Orange O tech, DCC, Epson, Jindal Worldwide, Raymond UCO Denim amongst many others, made a mark with their new and exclusive products on the show floor.

Owing to such a revolutionary showcase in point of purchase, the exhibitors garnered attention of all the visitors at the fair. Parag Kothari, chairman and managing director at Jaysynth, applauded the event platform for creating remarkable opportunities as he summarized his experience as an exhibitor at the fair: “Participating in the Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India, our experience has been phenomenal. Top-tier professionals which include textile mill owners, garment manufacturers, advertising heads and brand marketers, among others are visiting our booth and have expressed interest in our products. It was a great experience to meet our colleagues from the garment and textile industry at the show. Now, I am strongly looking forward to the next edition of Gartex Texprocess India coming up in New Delhi, where our strategic association with Messe Frankfurt India and MEX Exhibitions will bring together manufacturers of hi-tech and advanced machinery and solutions. The show also helped us in creating business opportunities of an unparalleled scale in Mumbai.”

Witnessing an incredible response from business visitors, Aamir Akhtar, group president and CEO Textiles, Jindal Worldwide Ltd., shared: “It has been a fantastic platform for us as lots of visitors have attended this exhibition and we received good footfalls. Gartex Texprocess India has proven extremely beneficial for both the manufacturers and buyers who participated in the show. We have been in the garment industry for years and this Mumbai edition of Gartex Texprocess India has given us opportunities to build an extended customer base in the financial hub. We thank the teams of Messe Frankfurt India & MEX Exhibitions for giving us a wonderful opportunity and platform to showcase our complete range of garment solutions. We would certainly like to participate again.”

The show floor saw several international exhibitors garner healthy responses across all three days. Serimak — a Turkey-based company that manufactures screen printing products and inks, participated in Gartex Texprocess India for the first time. Dimitri Angelidis, director, Serimak, shared his experience by stating: “We are doing business with Indian customers for the last few years and we know the Indian market — it is very demanding. We have received quite good attention and interest in our products from the visitors. The response and results have been very good, and it drives us to participate in future exhibitions as well.”

Exciting displays at Gartex Texprocess India 2023:

Ricoma introduced MT-03/04-8S series for garment solutions with features like the lowest power consumption, ensuring low noise and less vibration, an emergency stop button and an optional laser tracking device.

SS Overseas introduces SVK-VKF3.0C, with features like Sweden cam material alloy, steel cylinder special air, oil lubrication system and special design on sinker nozzle cams and fleece terry machine.

Truecolors introduces PD-1700, providing features like advanced thermal transfer printing equipment, hydraulic pressure systems with effective solutions for bright colours on fabrics, and an automatic pre-set timer with a unique drum cooling system.

Amazed by the range in the garment sector, one of the visitors Mr Arun Sharma, Owner, Pushpa Agencies, mentioned: “I have been to several exhibitions to explore garment solutions, but I am surprised with the range displayed at Gartex Texprocess India. Garment processing has been evolving rapidly over the years and the importance for the automatic sensor is considered one of the most effective tools. This show gives you a range of quality choices to explore around garment solutions.”

With evolution being a key factor in the garment and textile world, visitors were keen to know more about the products displayed at the fair. Engaging with the exhibitors helped them gain a fair understanding of the evolving trends in the market. Ms Ira Jain, Owner, Velcord Textiles, a business visitor said: “This is my first visit to Gartex Texprocess India, and the variety of products displayed showcasing garments and textile technologies as the fastest developing sectors. My main objective for visiting this show is to network and generate new leads. With the technologies displayed here, I have generated some good leads.”

Denim Talks, an insightful one-day session focused on ‘Building India as a Global Denim Destination’, brought together the textile and garment industry’s ace thought leaders who shared their inputs on emerging trends and provided fresh perspectives for the businesses. Packed with immense learning and rich takeaways helps businesses remain at the forefront of emerging trends and share their inputs on new partnerships in technology and industry.

The featured zone of “Screen Print India – Textile” saw an extensive range of machines designed for continuous printing of fashion and furnishing fabrics providing compatibility to limited runs of promotional materials with narrow strips of fabrics and ribbons. It showcased fundamental elements like eco-friendly processes and machines ranging from notably compact versions to configurations for high-volume production.

Industry bodies extending their support to the three-day exhibition were the Ministry of Textile, Denim Manufacturers Associations (DMA) and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI). Gartex Texprocess India Mumbai 2023 concluded on a high note introducing the industry to a new face of innovation in the textile and garment segment. The next edition of Gartex Texprocess is scheduled from 3 ─ 5 August 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi and will continue to feature a variety of high-end innovations on the show floor.

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd.