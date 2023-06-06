ColorJet Onboards Michele Riva As Sales Director For EMEA, LAM & NAM Markets

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, India— June 6, 2023 — ColorJet Group, a digital textile printer manufacturer, welcomes Michele Riva who is appointed as Sales Director, tasked with expanding operations in the EMEA, LAM & NAM Markets. With over 25 years of experience in leading industrial international businesses, Michele will spearhead the development and implementation of ColorJet’s sales strategy, collaborating closely with the Sales Channel teams to create innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the market. He shall be reporting to Mr Arun Varshney, Vice President & Global Business Head.

Michele brings extensive experience in textile printing processes, including digital printing and expertise in different types of fabrics and textile machines, makes him a valuable asset in the industry. Prior to joining ColorJet, Michele served as the Global Sales Director at BOBST, EFI, and Reggiani, leading sales team and provided tailored solutions to customers. Michele has also held sales roles at various other companies in the textile industries.

On Michele appointment, Mr. Arun Varshney, Vice President and Global Business Head, ColorJet Group expressed great pleasure in welcoming Michele to its leadership team and said: We are looking forward to leveraging his expertise and experience to drive growth and success in the global market. With its strategic vision and leadership, ColorJet Textile aims to continue and position itself as a key player in the textile industry on a global scale.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the appointment, Michele stated, “I am thrilled to join ColorJet Group during this significant moment. With their unwavering commitment to customer service and cutting-edge products, ColorJet is poised for growth in the textile industry. I eagerly look forward to working with the team and expanding our presence across the globe.”

