China Gaotang Building An Open And Inclusive Modern Manufacturing Industry New City

LIAOCHENG, China — June 6, 2023 — This is a report from the Shandong office of the Hong Kong Business Daily. Gaotang County, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province is a beautiful, open, vibrant, and progressive city. It is the hometown of Chinese traditional painting master Li Kuchan, with a recorded history of over 2800 years and is known as the “Golden Gaotang”. Enjoy 20 national honors such as “Hometown of Chinese Calligraphy and Painting Art”, “Hometown of Chinese Folk Culture and Art”.

China’s Gaotang Industrial Cluster has formed seven major industrial clusters, including equipment manufacturing, pulp and paper making, new materials, health functional food, modern efficient agriculture, textile and clothing, and sheet metal processing. We have cultivated a group of advantageous enterprises such as Shifeng Group, a Fortune 500 global machinery manufacturing enterprise and a national super large enterprise, Fenmei Packaging Company, the first overseas listed enterprise in Liaocheng City and the third largest producer of aseptic packaging materials for liquid food globally, the first batch of manufacturing single champion enterprises in Shandong Province, and Aokete Group, a gazelle enterprise.

China Gaotang has a complete range of industrial categories and distinct industrial characteristics, attracting well-known enterprises such as Taiwan Terminal, Italy Baiarez, and Guodian Investment to settle in, with 18 enterprises entering the capital market through listing. At present, the number of industrial enterprises above designated size in Gaotang County has increased to 170, and the number of national high-tech enterprises has reached 28. The output value of high-tech industries accounts for 45% of the total output value of industrial enterprises above designated size.

China Gaotang builds a green and innovative “1222” manufacturing industry system, focusing on high-end equipment manufacturing, strengthening advantageous industries, developing emerging enterprises, transforming traditional industries, and promoting new vitality in the industry. High level construction of industrial parks and the construction of an industrial pattern with “one zone leading and overall coordination”. Firmly establish the concept of “project as king”, introduce and implement a batch of major projects, and cultivate and strengthen a group of leading enterprises. Boost the transformation, upgrading, and technological transformation of enterprises, vigorously promote the deep integration of manufacturing with big data, the Internet, and artificial intelligence, and promote enterprises towards high-end, intelligent, and green development. In the future development, Gaotang County will prioritize strengthening industries and accelerate the enhancement of Gaotang’s economic and comprehensive strength.

Posted: June 6, 2023

Source: Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily