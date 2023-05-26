Thermore Ecodown Fibers Ocean: From The Mountains To The Oceans

MILAN, Italy — May 25, 2023 — How can a product designed for mountain sports have a positive impact on our oceans? Everything on our wonderful planet is connected so here’s how the thermal insulation experts of Thermore are helping to make oceans cleaner. Thermore’s commitment to clean oceans has been a priority for quite some time. For instance, the use of microfibers was banned from all Thermore products as microfibers are known to pollute lakes and oceans as well as contaminate the food we eat.

Similarly, ocean bound plastics also constitute a big risk for our environment; they make up as much as 80% of plastic pollution in our oceans. This year, Thermore releases the first thermal insulation made from 100% ocean bound raw materials (PET bottles).

The new product is called Ecodown Fibers Ocean, it is extremely soft and highly resistant to clumping, just like all Ecodown Fibers. It is Ocean Cycle-certified and made at Thermore’s state-of-the-art production site in Hong Kong.

THERMORE ECODOWN FIBERS OCEAN – The soft touch

super silky touch

made from ocean bound plastics

unique multi-shape structure

highly resistant to clumping

animal free

100% recycled from pet bottles

Based in Milan – Italy, Thermore is specialized in research, development, production and marketing of high quality thermal insulation for apparel. Through its global sales network and its productions in the Far East and in Europe, Thermore caters to the best brands in the outerwear industry. Thermore was the first company to launch a sustainable insulation in the 80s and is now highly concentrated on eco-friendly innovation, mostly using polyester fibers recycled from PET bottles.

Posted: May 25, 2023

Source: Thermore