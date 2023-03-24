INDEX™ 2023 Exhibitor Preview: ExxonMobil Showcases Model Baby Diaper Incorporating Its Portfolio Of Products For Innovative Hygiene Solutions

SPRING, Texas — March 23, 2023 — ExxonMobil will demonstrate its industry leadership by presenting its broad portfolio of products that enable innovative solutions with sustainability benefits for hygiene and personal care applications at INDEXTM23 (booth 2115). This extensive portfolio includes ExxonMobil™ PP, Achieve™ Advanced PP (polypropylene) and Vistamaxx™ performance polymers that can be used to create differentiated hygiene and personal care products.

Presenting model ExxonMobil baby diaper made using its broad product portfolio

Displaying high loft nonwovens that include ISCC PLUS mass balance certified circular polymers using Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling of plastic waste

Highlighting ISCC PLUS mass balance certified circular polymers as an opportunity to help the hygiene industry create solutions with sustainability benefits

“INDEXTM23 is the perfect platform to demonstrate that not all hygiene solutions are created equal,” said market development manager, Gertrud Masure. “Our broad product portfolio and a collaborative approach is creating differentiated solutions that help unlock business opportunities across the value chain. This is an ideal opportunity for customers to discuss their challenges and new product ideas with our polymer and application experts.”

A major innovation being presented will be the model baby diaper of which the chassis is made exclusively with ExxonMobil’s extensive portfolio of products. “This innovation allows us to demonstrate the broad capability of our portfolio, combined with our hygiene application expertise, as we look to unlock business opportunities with interested parties committed to collaborative new developments,” said Masure.

Also on display will be a new version of the recently introduced high-loft, ultra- soft, silky-smooth nonwoven solution for premium hygiene products using an innovative blend of Vistamaxx™ performance polymers, AchieveTM Advanced PP and ExxonMobil™ PP. Developed collaboratively with Reifenhäuser Reicofil, this nonwoven solution delivers sustainability benefits by including ExxonMobil™ PP ISCC PLUS mass balance certified circular polymers using Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling of plastic waste. Produced efficiently in one step from pellet to nonwoven via high-speed spunbond process, this differentiated soft nonwoven is ideal for use in premium diapers, pant-type diapers, feminine care and adult incontinence products.

“This innovation demonstrates how certified circular polymers can help deliver sustainability benefits in highly technical hygiene applications, helping the industry achieve its circularity ambitions,” said Masure.

“Delivering the same quality and performance as resins made from conventional feedstock, customers can be confident when using certified- circular polymers in existing applications,” said global market manager Olivier Lorge. “Our Exxtend™ technology can play an increasingly important role in creating a more circular economy for plastics by helping to broaden the range of plastics that society recycles. With ambitions to scale our technology at multiple sites around the world, we can help meet customers’ growing demand for certified-circular content.”

As part of the INDEX™23 Conference Program, ExxonMobil will present “Innovative solutions for a better tomorrow” on 18th April, 2023 @ 14.30.

Posted: March 23, 2023

Source: ExxonMobil