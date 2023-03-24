Hyosung Joins Surfers Against Sewage Ocean Network

SEOUL, South Korea — March 21, 2023 — In its commitment to help protect our oceans, Hyosung, a major sustainable textile solutions partner, has joined the Ocean Network platform, coordinated by Surfers Against Sewage (SAS). SAS is a UK – based marine conservation charity working with communities to protect oceans, waves, beaches, and marine life along its coastlines.

The Ocean Network is a national movement with over 300 businesses supporting environmental solutions. Ocean Network members are often active within their communities, committed to fighting plastic pollution, pushing government for change, and holding brands to account and inspire the next generation to protect the ocean.

“Hyosung is proud to join the Ocean Network, collaborating with this powerful group of leading business leaders to reduce global plastic pollution in our wonderful oceans,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung Global Marketing Director – Textiles. “Our own Ocean Protection Initiative, a program where we manufacture high-quality recycled nylon fiber made from discarded fishing nets, and recycled polyester from ocean bound plastic waste, aligns with SAS’s mission to inspire, unite and empower communities to take action to protect oceans, beaches, waves and wildlife.”

Hyosung began its ocean protection journey in 2007 as the first company to collect and recycle discarded fishing nets that pollute our seas and harm marine life. Under its proprietary recycling process, Hyosung recently increased production and re-launched regen ocean nylon, a GRS certified post-consumer yarn made from discarded fishing nets. The company’s regen ocean polyester fiber is made from ocean bound plastic waste.

“We are thrilled Hyosung is now part of the UK’s most passionate network of ocean activists”, said Tabitha McCormick, Corporate Partnerships Officer, Surfers Against Sewage “With Hyosung and other like-minded companies by our side, we will fight plastic pollution, push government for change, hold brands to account and inspire the next generation to protect the ocean.”

As a global business, Hyosung’s team members – many of whom enjoy time on and around the water – are spread across the planet. As part of the Ocean Network initiative and Million Mile Beach Clean, they plan on participating in clean-up initiatives in their respective locales to help to preserve the health of our waterways now and in the future.

Posted: March 21, 2023

Source: Hyosung