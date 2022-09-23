ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022 Rescheduled To November 2023

SINGAPORE — September 23, 2022 — ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022 has been rescheduled to November 2023 due to the uncertain pandemic situation in China.

Show owners CEMATEX and Chinese partners, the Sub-Council of the Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC) advised that the new show dates will be announced shortly.

Mr Ernesto Maurer, President of CEMATEX, stated: “Due to the present circumstances in China, we have decided to reschedule the combined show to next year when the pandemic situation is expected to stabilise. As the exhibition features the participation of overseas exhibitors and visitors, we believe it is in the interest of the industry that we postpone the exhibition to allow greater participation at the most important textile machinery exhibition in Asia.“

Mr Gu Ping, President of China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), said: “We are very grateful to our exhibitors, media and industry partners for their support. Although the preparatory work has been going smoothly and we are looking forward to the exhibition opening, we must also ensure the health and safety of all our participants.”

ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022 is organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co., Ltd and co-organised by ITMA Services. Japan Textile Machinery Association is a special partner of the show.

Originally scheduled to take place from 20 to 24 November 2022, the 2023 exhibition will continue to be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC).

Posted: September 23, 2022

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex, CTMA & CIEC