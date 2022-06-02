Zhoukou Xuwang, China, Successfully Starts Up Two ANDRITZ Crosslapped Spunlace Lines

GRAZ, Austria — June 2, 2022 — Zhoukou Xuwang Co., Ltd. has successfully started up two new ANDRITZ neXline spunlace lines at its facilities based in Henan province, China. Combining equipment from the aXcess and eXcelle ranges, both lines are dedicated to the production of spunlace fabrics of 30 to 120 gsm made out of viscose and polyester fibers. The ANDRITZ design will allow Zhoukou Xuwang to serve the premium product market, especially for premium hygiene and technical wipes, in China.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply for the two lines included:

aXcess opening and blending systems

high-performance eXcelle card and crosslapper

robust aXcess CA25 carding machine

efficient Jetlace Avantage hydroentanglement unit

This configuration will enable Zhoukou Xuwang to manufacture high-quality products while reducing raw materials consumption. These goals are further enabled by the installation of an ANDRITZ Asselin-Thibeau crosslapper PRO35-140, generating a uniform profile over the entire web width.

In spite of the difficult circumstances and supply chain disruptions related to the Covid crisis, both spunlace lines were installed smoothly and on time. They quickly went into commercial production, with a line speed of up to 100 m/min and high-performance MD/CD ratio.

Chen Xiangyong, CEO of Zhoukou Xuwang, commented: “Thanks to the innovative solutions provided by ANDRITZ, we have built a fully customized spunlace line. This will allow us to satisfy our customers with high-quality spunlace fabric characteristics for top-of-the-range products without compromising on the flexibility or performance of our lines.”

Posted: June 2, 2022

Source: ANDRITZ, AG