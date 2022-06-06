Thermore EVOdown – Half Fibers, Half Insulation, Fully Recycled

MILAN — June 6, 2022 — The Thermore Group was founded in Milan in 1972. Fifty years later, the company is still defending its title as the global insulation specialist for apparel. Thermore’s team includes young talents under the age of 30, which is what allows Thermore to stay ahead of the curve in the traditional environment of the textile industry. Established by Lucio Siniscalchi, Thermore now welcomes the third generation of the Siniscalchi family into the business, projecting the company into the future.

This year, Thermore launches EVOdown®, made of 100% recycled fibers from PET bottles. Thermore EVOdown® bridges the gap between free fibers and traditional padding, delivering the ultra-soft hand and luxurious drape of blow-in fibers in a rolled form. This hybrid technology – as consumers like to refer to it – allows to boost productivity and ease of manufacturing.

In fact, EVOdown® consists of millions of free fibers encapsulated by two containing outer layers, making it the world’s only product of this type. Consumers will enjoy the light-weight and silky touch of EVOdown®-made garments, as well as its unbeatable easy care.

EVOdown® Recycled is another step towards sustainability for the Milan-based company, which has now converted over 97% of its turnover into insulations made of either fully or partially recycled fibers (based on actual sales figures). This brings Thermore closer than ever to an exclusively sustainable product offer; and while the industry talks about future projects and roadmaps, Thermore is already at the finish line being almost completely sustainable. This doesn’t come as a surprise: sustainability has always been part of Thermore’s DNA, as the Group pioneered the use of recycled fibers in the early 80s and mastered it thereafter.

Posted: June 6, 2022

Source: The Thermore Group