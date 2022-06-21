Lenzing Expands Carbon Neutral Fiber Portfolio For Workwear And Protective Wear Segments

LENZING, Austria — June 21, 2022 — Lenzing Group, a global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, showcased its new carbon neutral LENZING™ FR fiber offering for the Protective Wear segment at Techtextil Frankfurt today. Lenzing demonstrated its new offering through a collaboration with long-term partner Textil Santanderina, a Spanish textile company. Lenzing also showcased how carbon neutral TENCEL™ branded fibers launched in 2020 could be used in the Workwear segment through a collaboration with another valued partner, European fabric manufacturer Klopman. The two partnerships mark an important milestone as Lenzing takes an active role in providing eco-friendly alternatives for manufacturers in various segments, collaborating with leading industry partners to find new solutions and redefine sustainability standards.

Enabling sustainability and traceability of supply chains

Due to increasing environmental awareness across all industries, organizations across both private and public sectors are looking to become more sustainable, opening a new playing field for innovative eco-friendly products. As such, Lenzing has created the carbon neutral LENZING™ FR fibers that are made using a sustainable cellulosic solution for the Protective Wear segments. In addition to the benefit of reduced carbon footprint, these fibers also offer supply chain transparency as part of Lenzing’s fiber identification technology. This technology enables full traceability of the fiber and protects products from counterfeiting. “Sustainability is becoming a key driver in the Workwear and Protective Wear segments,” said Oliver Spöcker, Director of Protective Wear & Workwear, Lenzing AG. “The future success of Workwear and Protective Wear lies in a combination of performance, comfort and sustainability. At Lenzing, we are committed to providing solutions that enable our customers to meet the increasing standards for supply chain transparency and carbon emission reductions.”

Collaboration is key to create an impact

For more than 30 years, Lenzing has partnered closely with Textil Santanderina, a Spanish textile company that has an extensive product range, from cotton classics to the latest innovative offering. The company is now incorporating the newly launched carbon neutral LENZING™ FR fibers into its Protective Wear offerings.

“Sustainability is becoming a global priority. In some cases, it is even more than a priority, it is an obligation. We are constantly working on new ways of developing and producing textile products with sustainability at its core,” said Angel Parés, TECHS Manager for Textil Santanderina. “We are proud of being the first company worldwide to work with carbon neutral LENZING™ FR fibers and we would like to thank Lenzing for the opportunity.”

Lenzing first partnered with Klopman more than a decade ago to replace cotton with TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers. The company then moved forward to another step by using TENCEL™ fibers with REFIBRA™ technology two years ago. Klopman are now building on this partnership by becoming the first company in the Workwear segment to incorporate carbon neutral TENCEL™ fibers. The collaboration represents a growing demand for sustainability in Workwear, on top of performance and functionality.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Lenzing and the significant growth we’ve seen over the last ten years. By offering carbon neutral TENCEL™ fibers in all our collections, we are enabling companies to actively reduce their carbon footprint and align with the updated guidelines for sustainable textile products from governments in the EU,” said Amaury Sartorius, Managing Director at Klopman. “There is no other option for the future of our planet than investing all our efforts in saving resources, reusing materials, and optimizing production.”

As transparency requirements and carbon reduction targets on textile products become the norm globally, Lenzing will continue to develop innovative and sustainable solutions which address the needs of industry partners, customers and the environment.

Posted: June 21, 2022

Source: Lenzing Group