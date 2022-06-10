ISKO™ Purchased New State-Of-The-Art Itema  Weaving Machines

BURSA, Turkey — June 10, 2022 — ISKO, a reference point for the industry in the production of premium sustainable denim, found in Itema the best fit for its strategy in weaving technology. By choosing Itema’s latest rapier machine, a groundbreaking innovation enhanced by the iSAVER® technology, ISKO is well underway in terms of an even more sustainable denim future. The rapier machine ensures the highest efficiency by reducing waste production and energy use, while optimizing the fabrics’ hand-feel, aesthetic, and performance.

This decision is an additional, important asset in ISKO’s journey towards a genuine Responsible InnovationTM. It is part of other crucial investments made by the company, aimed at further reducing its environmental impact, among which stand out R-TWO™50+ – a new denim generation made with a minimum of 50% pre- and post-consumer recycled blend – and the Green Machine – a pioneering technology providing a 100% post-consumer recycling solution that fully separates and recycles cotton and polyester blends at scale.

After an intensive process, a selection was made where ISKO focuses on the development of technical solutions that enable greater resource savings and more sustainable production methods, always with the protection of workers at heart.

As a result, ISKO’s Headquarters extend the company’s long-term relationship with Itema, strengthening the company’s position as the mill with the world’s largest denim capacity. The new rapier machines are enhanced by the iSAVER® technology, a breakthrough mechatronic innovation that eliminates the waste selvedge on the left side of the fabric, allowing for saving in energy and raw materials, cutting in half the cotton waste that typically results from the weft yarn. All types of ISKO’s innovative fabrics, with a multitude of different constructions and fiber mixtures, can now be produced using these advanced weaving technologies, with a special focus given to the R-TWO™ technology in terms of its sustainable credentials.

“In these innovations, we saw a great potential to advance our sustainable strategy even more, and in Itema the ideal partner with which to share a determined, long-term approach”, explains Fatih Konukoğlu, ISKO CEO. “Both our companies are leaders in their respective fields, fabric innovation and weaving technology, and this collaboration creates a common ground of excellence that will certainly benefit the whole denim world.”

Source: ISKO — part of SANKO TEKSTIL, the textile division of the SANKO Group