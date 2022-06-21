Huntsman Textile Effects Introduces New PFC-Free Durable Water Repellent In Performance Breakthrough

SINGAPORE — June 21, 2022 — Huntsman Textile Effects has released PHOBOTEX® R-ACE, a breakthrough PFC-free durable water repellent (DWR) that makes it possible for mills and brands to deliver high-performance outdoor and extreme sports apparel and everyday wear while meeting stringent environmental standards and optimizing production flow.

PHOBOTEX® R-ACE delivers excellent water repellence on all types of fibers. In addition to its outstanding performance on synthetic fibers and blends, PHOBOTEX® R-ACE offers excellent compatibility with resin finishing to ensure even application with unmatchable performance on cellulosic fibers. It offers outstanding rain and splash protection for garments that are water repellent and windproof, even under the toughest conditions. Additionally, it repels everyday stains, such as mud, coffee, ketchup and juice, so that garments stay cleaner for longer. Textiles treated with PHOBOTEX® R-ACE are breathable, retain their soft handle and continue to look good and perform well through repeated laundering and drying.

“There is growing worldwide demand for garments that deliver high-performance weather protection and stain-resistance with improved sustainability. Achieving these attributes in concert has been challenging, as traditional non-fluorinated DWR technologies can have undesired side effects that impact fabric quality. Drawing on Huntsman Textile Effects’ research expertise and global operational experience, PHOBOTEX® R-ACE is a true breakthrough that helps mills and brands deliver excellent water repellence with minimal impact on fabric performance,” said Lutfu Okman, Vice President of Global Revenue, Huntsman Textile Effects.

The robust chemistry of PHOBOTEX® R-ACE achieves high repellency with significantly less chemicals added on to the fabric as compared to the typical PFC-free DWRs in the market. This helps mills minimize unwanted consequences like chalk marks, seam slippage issues and harsh handle. The breakthrough DWR also offers best-in-class runability, for faster trouble-free production and good reproducibility. Its excellent compatibility with resin finishing ensures even application with unmatchable performance on cellulosic fibers.

Critically, PHOBOTEX® R-ACE meets current and upcoming industry standards. The new DWR is PFC-free and formaldehyde-free PHOBOTEX® R-ACE meets the bluesign® criteria (imminent approval pending) and will be published on the ZDHC Gateway with Conformance Level 3, and suitable for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified textile products. It also meets new bluesign® restrictions on 2-Butanone oxime in chemical products, which will come into effect in June 2022.

Textiles treated with PHOBOTEX®R-ACE qualify for the High IQ® Repel Performance Assurance scheme.

With PHOBOTEX® R-ACE, Huntsman Textile Effects is affirmed as the leader of the industry’s DWR transition. The innovation continues more than a decade of DWR breakthroughs from the Huntsman research labs team and partners, including PHOBOTEX® R, a pioneering PFC-free C0 technology introduced in 2010; ZELANTM R3, Chemours’ renewably sourced PFC-free DWR, launched in 2015; and the market-leading PFC-free PHOBOTEX® RSY range, introduced in 2017 for extreme DWR performance.

Posted: June 21, 2022

Source: Huntsman Textile Effects